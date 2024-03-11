WFPK Waterfront Wednesday® Season Kick-Off Party

Join us at Pig Beach BBQ for the 2024 WFPK Waterfront Wednesday launch party on Wednesday, March 27! Laura Shine kicks off the festivities at 4 pm with a live broadcast. Mingle with your favorite on-air personalities, win prizes, and listen to music from seasons past and be the first to hear the full 2024 lineup of the upcoming season. Enjoy food and drink specials, giveaways, and good vibes.

Pig Beach will be donating a percentage of sales from the evening to benefit WFPK Waterfront Wednesday. Come show your support for the two amazing non-profit organizations, Waterfront Park and Louisville Public Media, that are responsible for always making your Wednesdays more fun!

WFPK Waterfront Wednesday is produced by Louisville Public Media and Waterfront Park. The event series is made possible by the generous support of High Noon, KAIRE, Republic Bank and The University of Louisville.

Special thanks to contributing members of Louisville Public Media and Waterfront Park.