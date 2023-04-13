90.5 WUOL to Broadcast Louisville Orchestra Gala Concert with Yo-Yo Ma

90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville will broadcast the Louisville Orchestra’s sold out gala concert with Yo-Yo Ma, conducted by Teddy Abrams, live from Whitney Hall on April 27 at 8 p.m.

This concert performance features a musical lineup that truly reflects the history and DNA of the orchestra itself: iconic Beethoven, two composers from whom the orchestra has commissioned works, an offering by the orchestra’s ground-breaking Rap School, a selection from a piece written by Teddy Abrams, for the historic concert in Mammoth Cave, and a performance of one of the iconic cello concertos of the 20th century in the hands of one of the greatest cellists who has ever lived – Yo-Yo Ma . The full program can be found here . The WUOL broadcast will be hosted live by Program Director Daniel Gilliam.

“Our collaborative relationship with the Louisville Orchestra goes back decades, with WUOL being the broadcast partner and our involvement in the Concert Talks, interviews with their musicians, conductors and guests, and overall champion of their work,” said Gilliam. “A live broadcast, for this sold out concert, available to anyone around the world is a true partnership effort.”

“The Louisville Orchestra believes deeply in sharing our music, message, and partnership with the widest audience possible, so the opportunity to have WUOL broadcast this concert locally and globally is a perfect collaboration,” Louisville Orchestra Chief Executive Graham Parker said. “We are always grateful for our friendship with LPM and WUOL, and we thank Stephen George and Daniel Gilliam for their enthusiasm around sharing Teddy, the Orchestra, and Yo-Yo Ma with the world.”