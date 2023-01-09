Application periods open for heat and water utility assistance programs

The Kentucky Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program has given Louisville Metro $3.9 million to help some residents keep the heat on this winter. The application period is open now through March 31, or until the funds run out.

Eligibility requirements include having a household income that falls at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty guidelines, said Brandon O’Neal, Louisville Metro’s LIHEAP supervisor. That’s a gross monthly income of $3,007 for a family of four.

“We assist those who have a past due balance, all the way up through a brown bill or disconnect notice, we can assist those folks or if they're disconnected. But we can also assist residents whose utilities are included in the rent,” O’Neal said.

Residents could also qualify if they’re four days from running out of bulk fuel, like propane, or are 10 days away from exhausting prepaid electric service credits.

Eligible households can get up to $400 in assistance.

Louisville Metro has also partnered with the Metropolitan Sewer District to offer elderly residents a 30% discount on wastewater charges and added fees.

“This program just simply applies a subsidy towards each month. deal for our seniors. So anyone that's 65 and older, who makes $35,000 or less a year could qualify,” O’Neal said.

Residents currently participating in MSD’s Emergency Wastewater Rate Assistance Program are not eligible to apply.

LIHEAP heating crisis dollars are available to Kentuckians across the state’s 120 counties. Residents can find their nearest local action agency online, or by calling 800-456-3452.

In Jefferson County, eligible residents can schedule appointments for both LIHEAP and MSD assistance through the Louisville Metro's website or by calling 502-991-8391.



Residents applying for LIHEAP must provide:

Proof of total household income from the month before application. That includes Supplemental Nutrition Assistance or Social Security Program award letters, pay stubs or proof of $0 income.

Proof of residency for all household members, including documents with Social Security Numbers or Green Cards.

Disconnect notice from utility provider, a current bill with a past due amount or an eviction notice and lease copy, if heating is included in rent.

Statement from utility company that shows prepaid electric services are ending in 10 days or fewer, as well as the account number and holder’s information.

Residents applying for MSD’s senior discount program must provide: