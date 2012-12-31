Michael Young's Best Americana of 2012



Here are my top 20 Americana albums as featured on Roots 'n' Boots:

20. Kasey Chambers & Shane Nicholson – Wreck and Ruin (Sugar Hill)

19. Darrell Scott – Long Ride Home (Full Light)

18. Kevin Gordon – Gloryland (Crowville)

17. Malcolm Holcombe – Down the River (self-released)

16. Carolina Chocolate Drops – Leaving Eden (Nonesuch)

15. Justin Townes Earle – Nothing’s Gonna Change the Way You Feel About Me Now (Bloodshot)

14. Sons Of Bill – Sirens (Thirty Tigers)

13. Iris DeMent – Sing the Delta (Flariella)

12. JD McPherson – Signs and Signifiers (Rounder)

11. Catherine Irwin – Little Heater (Thrill Jockey)

10. Jon Byrd – Down at the Well of Wishes (Longleaf Pine)

9. Buford Pope – Matching Numbers (Unchained)

8. Lee Bains III and the Glory Fires – There Is a Bomb in Gilead (Alive Naturalsound)

7. Dwight Yoakam – 3 Pears (Warner Bros./Via)

6. Tommy Womack – Now What! (Cedar Creek)

5. Kelly Hogan – I Like to Keep Myself in Pain (Anti-)

4. Chris Knight – Little Victories (Drifter’s Church)

3. Ray Wylie Hubbard – The Grifter’s Hymnal (Bordello)

2. Patterson Hood – Heat Lightning Rumbles in the Distance (ATO)

1. The Carper Family – Back When (self-released)