Michael Young's Best Americana of 2012
Here are my top 20 Americana albums as featured on Roots 'n' Boots:
20. Kasey Chambers & Shane Nicholson – Wreck and Ruin (Sugar Hill)
19. Darrell Scott – Long Ride Home (Full Light)
18. Kevin Gordon – Gloryland (Crowville)
17. Malcolm Holcombe – Down the River (self-released)
16. Carolina Chocolate Drops – Leaving Eden (Nonesuch)
15. Justin Townes Earle – Nothing’s Gonna Change the Way You Feel About Me Now (Bloodshot)
14. Sons Of Bill – Sirens (Thirty Tigers)
13. Iris DeMent – Sing the Delta (Flariella)
12. JD McPherson – Signs and Signifiers (Rounder)
11. Catherine Irwin – Little Heater (Thrill Jockey)
10. Jon Byrd – Down at the Well of Wishes (Longleaf Pine)
9. Buford Pope – Matching Numbers (Unchained)
8. Lee Bains III and the Glory Fires – There Is a Bomb in Gilead (Alive Naturalsound)
7. Dwight Yoakam – 3 Pears (Warner Bros./Via)
6. Tommy Womack – Now What! (Cedar Creek)
5. Kelly Hogan – I Like to Keep Myself in Pain (Anti-)
4. Chris Knight – Little Victories (Drifter’s Church)
3. Ray Wylie Hubbard – The Grifter’s Hymnal (Bordello)
2. Patterson Hood – Heat Lightning Rumbles in the Distance (ATO)
1. The Carper Family – Back When (self-released)