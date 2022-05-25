Alexa Beyer, Ohio Valley ReSource
-
Biden promised to focus on ‘environmental justice.’ So far, that doesn’t include finishing key review of mountaintop removal’s health impactsCitizen groups are calling for the Biden Administration to restart a study looking into the effects of strip mining on public health.
-
West Virginia, Kentucky officials repeatedly ignored plans to prepare for catastrophic floods. Residents are paying the price.When four and a half feet of water engulfed the town of Fleming-Neon, Kentucky, in July, fire chief Carter Bevins found himself in an unfamiliar…