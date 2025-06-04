© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Kentuckiana Sounds

Kentuckiana Sounds: What does community sound like?

By Alex Biscardi
Published June 4, 2025 at 7:05 AM EDT
Mindy Fulner

Our community-powered sound project is back, and you can be part of it.

Kentuckiana Sounds creator Aaron Rosenblum moved to Maine and the show has been on an extended break—until now! On this episode, I'll tell you a little about myself and why I'm bringing the show back to life, with the sounds of the places we call home.

What does your community sound like? Share a recording at kentuckianasounds.org. Together we'll create an audio thumbprint of Kentuckiana, our home.

Alex Biscardi
Alex is a producer for LPM. Email Alex at abiscardi@lpm.org.
