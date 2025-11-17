Kentucky Power, state AG reach settlement agreement on Mitchell plant

Kentucky Power has reached a settlement agreement with the state's attorney general over a power plant in West Virginia. Not everyone is on board, though.

Kentucky Power, the Kentucky Industrial Users Coalition, and Attorney General Russell Coleman's office have agreed on the future of the Mitchell power plant.

Those parties want the Kentucky Public Service Commission to approve Kentucky Power's proposal to preserve its half of the Mitchell plant beyond 2028.

The Sierra Club, however, did not agree to the settlement. Its expert witness, Devi Glick, filed written testimony earlier this month that investing in Mitchell is not in the best interest of electricity customers.

Sarah Nusbaum, a spokeswoman for Kentucky Power, says the settling parties agree that Mitchell is the best option.

Kentucky Power serves about 165,000 customers in 20 eastern Kentucky counties. The company is also seeking a 15% rate increase.

Glick testified that the Mitchell investment would not be the best choice for customers, in part because one of its concrete cooling towers requires repair or replacement.

She said the plant could be converted from coal to natural gas at a lower cost.

In a rebuttal filed the same day as the settlement agreement, company witness Alex Vaughan testified that Mitchell would still need the cooling tower if it converted to gas, in part or in whole.

Mitchell, which began operating in 1971, runs the least of the three American Electric Power coal plants in West Virginia. AEP's 2025 Integrated Resource Plan shows it operates at a 25% capacity factor, lower than the 40% average in the PJM region, which includes Kentucky Power.

It's not public knowledge how much Kentucky Power would need to spend to fix Mitchell's cooling tower. The cost estimates are redacted in the company's testimony as well as Glick's.

However, the company said it plans to apply for a grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to help pay for the repair or replacement.

The Trump administration has made $625 million available to preserve coal-fired generation.

In 2021, the Kentucky PSC rejected Kentucky Power's plans to invest in Mitchell beyond 2028. At the time, then-Attorney General Daniel Cameron told the commission the plant should retire.

Among the other reasons Cameron cited: Mitchell employs no Kentucky workers and pays no property taxes to any Kentucky county.

It does, however, burn coal produced by Alliance Resource Partners, owned by Joe and Kelly Craft. Cameron beat Kelly Craft in the 2023 Republican primary for governor, but then lost to incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat.

Cameron is a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in 2026 and appears to have backtracked on his earlier position on the Mitchell plant.

The Kentucky PSC will have a hearing in Frankfort on Tuesday to consider the current case.



