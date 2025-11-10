Belgian ambassador to US meets Gov. Beshear in Kentucky

Bernard spoke with LPM’s Bill Burton about his goals for the trip.

This transcript was edited for clarity and length.

Bill Burton: Let's talk a little bit about the general relationship between Kentucky and Belgium.

Frederic Bernard: Kentucky is, for us, a very interesting state. I'm based in Washington, and I take the occasion to visit the states in the U.S. I very much like Kentucky, we have a long relationship. In the past, we had Kentucky boys fighting in Europe during the First World War, but also in Belgium in the Battle of the Bulge. And today, what I would like is to know Kentucky better, to meet with the local communities to see what we can do in terms of economic relationship ties.

BB: What are you hoping to accomplish with the meeting with the governor?

FB: It's a first visit, so we have never met before. I think what is happening in Kentucky is quite interesting. The state has developed. It's a state with a lot of manufacturing, very interesting sectors. We see some similarities with Belgium. So I would like to discuss all those topics. How we can reinforce our relationship. Belgium is also a very interesting country where you can have investment. We have some investment from Kentucky in Belgium. We are a logistical hub in Europe, the entry point of western Europe, with very high-quality services, but also high technology. So I'm here also to promote Belgium and to discuss this with the governor.

BB: Aside from speaking with the governor, I'm assuming there'll be other business meetings that you'll be attending.

FB: Sure, visit some companies that are investing in Belgium, in the sector of spirits and bourbon. But we also have investment here in Kentucky. I'll be visiting the company Soudal, as a big investment of Belgium here in Kentucky. We'll meet with the local economic community. That's the aim, to get a full picture of the state.

BB: You became the ambassador less than a year ago, in February, and in that time, you've had a chance to visit many states, talking with governors. I know you talked with Brian Kemp in Georgia. You were in California not all that long ago. What's your opinion of these different states and how they can work with Belgium?

FB: The U.S. is such a big country, and you can't take it as one. You need to engage with local communities, with the states, and you see very different things. I think what I've seen in all those states is how welcoming the U.S. people can be, how positive they can be. They see opportunities, while sometimes we see risk in Europe. So that's what I like to see in those states. Of course, you have different flavors of where you are. Georgia is not California, and I'm happy to discover Kentucky where Kentucky is. And I think it's still a debate whether it's a southern or Midwest state.

BB: It's a debate that raged for a long, long time.

FB: I'm not here to solve it.

BB: Now that you're in Kentucky, you're meeting with the governor, you're talking with some other business people. Do you have any other plans in your relatively short stay here?

FB: We'll see if we still have space in the agenda. But I think something that's really fascinating for me is the horse industry. Belgium is also one of the top leaders in the horse industry. We are breeding horses for the entire world. I would like to see the connection. And you have this famous Kentucky Derby, which is quite amazing. I've seen this in the movies when I was a kid. So if we have time, maybe we go and have a visit there.

BB: That is the ambassador to the U.S. from Belgium, Frederic Bernard. Thanks for your time, Ambassador.

FB: You're welcome. It was my pleasure.