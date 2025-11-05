Louisville air and water mostly safe after deadly UPS plane crash

A plume of smoke wafted high into Louisville’s air and was visible several miles away after a UPS cargo plane crashed during takeoff on Tuesday evening.

The harrowing sight sparked concerns about air quality in the wake of the fiery crash. But local officials say nearby air monitors around the city did not detect elevated readings of toxic emissions after the crash.

Rachael Hamilton, director of the Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District , said the agency kept watch on several Air Quality Index stations in Louisville and southern Indiana following the crash. She said they found no concerning increase in particulate matter – also known as particle pollution, which can include dust and soot.

One reason: The smoke climbed high into the atmosphere and stayed there as the wind carried it eastward over the city, she said.

Emergency response crews continue to monitor air and water safety around the crash site as of Wednesday afternoon.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said most residents should feel safe about their air and water. But he cautioned those that live or work near the crash site just south of the airport should avoid consuming public water.

“Immediately around the crash site we’re just trying to be very careful,” he said.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said residents’ water supply is safe to drink unless they’re contacted directly by Louisville Water Co . with a safety advisory.

The MD-11 cargo plane carried 220,000 pounds of jet fuel and crashed into a petroleum recycling business, igniting an array of explosions.

Okolona Fire Chief Mark Little said at a Wednesday press conference that oil stored at the recycling operation spread across roadways and got into waterways, but that it’s being addressed.