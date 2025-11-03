Louisville’s Main Library to close for a year, starting Dec. 1

Louisville’s largest public library is under construction, and patrons may not be able to check out a book, study or access the space until Dec. 2026, according to city leaders.

On Dec. 1, the Main Library in downtown Louisville will shut its doors for about 12 months, Mayor Craig Greenberg said at a press conference Monday. While the hub for computer access, shelter and common space is closed to the public, city officials are expected to expand other libraries’ hours, open a computer resource center and add more services for Louisvillians experiencing homelessness.

Greenberg announced the $8 million project surrounded by yellow caution tape, neon orange construction barriers and several construction workers passing by with long wooden beams and scrap metal.

Greenberg said the project will add 16,000 square feet from the original 1906 Carnegie Library. The library will also reopen the third floor of the building, which has been closed since 2018, add an accessible entrance on York Street and install two more public restrooms.

Giselle Rhoden / LPM The renovation plan will reopen the “closed stacks” part of the original building.

Initially, city leaders wanted to keep the library open to patrons during construction, Greenberg said.

“As work started and new issues were uncovered, the contractors advised us that we were getting to a point where it'd be unsafe,” he said. “Let me be clear, this was the absolute last thing I or anyone else wanted to do.”

Greenberg said no Main Library employees will lose their jobs during renovations, and about 30 employees have been relocated to other LFPL branches during construction.

Library hours

The Main Library will close the same week the Portland Library is expected to reopen after more than two years of renovations. The Portland location will also be open on Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. Officials did not provide its weekday hours.

Starting Nov. 2, the Highlands-Shelby Park Library will add hours on Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.

By December, all the Louisville Free Public Library will be open Mondays to Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. More details about locations and hours are available on LFPL’s website.

LFPL will also keep running its bookmobile service that delivers books to readers.

Computer access

Goodwill Industries of Kentucky will expand its hours for computer access to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the downtown and West Louisville Opportunity Centers. The downtown location will also add hours on Saturdays from 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

LFPL will open a remote computer center at 721 S. Brook St. Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and four hours on Saturdays.

Greenberg said an opening date for that location will be announced by the end of this week.

In partnership with University of Kentucky’s School of Social Work and its library fellowship program, the university will provide a social worker to keep on staff at the computer center.

UK’s Dean of Social Work Jay Miller said the program is intended to better support Main Library staff and its patrons.

“I think the days of going into a library and simply checking out books or logging onto a computer are far gone,” he said. “While those are certainly parts of the things that happen today, we really try to re-envision and reimagine what libraries can do and how they can serve communities.”

Community outreach services

TARC and Metro Homeless Engagement and Assessment Response Team, Block by Block and Goodwill are expected to offer transportation services to other library branches during the Main Library’s closure.

Many Louisvillians experiencing homelessness rely on the Main Library for shelter and bathroom access during the day. In response, the Office of Social Services awarded $1 million dollars spread across seven organizations to expand resources for homeless Louisvillians.

This includes Southwest Family Ministries, St. John Center, UP for Women and Children, Volunteers of America Mid-States, Wayside Christian Mission, Wellspring and YMCA of Greater Louisville.

St. John Center executive director Ra’Shann Martin said shelters are experiencing a “supply and demand” issue.

“We see more and more people who are left to sleep on the street or to try to make accommodations for themselves as they try to get access to one of the existing shelter beds,” she said.

As the colder months approach, Martin said a shortage of beds could cost someone their life.

St. John plans to use the grant to provide emergency overnight shelter and a hotel voucher program that would provide similar services to the day shelter.

St. John launched a similar program last year, and Martin said it allowed 40 people to move into permanent housing.

“We know that housing is the solution to homelessness,” she said, “but we've got to keep people sheltered right when it is most critical, so that we can help them move home.”