Arts, Culture, Et Cetera: Happy Halloween!

It’s time for Arts, Culture, Et Cetera, where LPM News’ Giselle Rhoden shares what’s new in arts and culture around Louisville.

Giselle’s talking with WUOL’s Kiana Del about fall festivals, community theatre and local music.

This interview was edited for clarity and length.

Kiana Del: Another week, another Arts, Culture, Et Cetera. What are you getting into? What do we need to know about?

Giselle Rhoden: We've got a couple things going on right now. So glad you asked. First, the Imagination Library of Louisville delivered half a million books to Louisville's preschoolers. It's a really, really sweet story that I got to cover, and it's part of an effort to better prepare kids for kindergarten. I've also got a story about some South Louisville residents that started a community theater called the South End Theatre Society. And I got to speak to their founder, Roy Brumley, and about their upcoming show, “Steel Magnolias.” LPM’s Ayisha Jaffer spoke to a local wildlife biologist about some common misconceptions about bats. Bats kind of have their season as Halloween approaches, but we also need to know what we can do to protect them here in Kentucky.

KD: Sounds like you've covered a lot of ground this week. Our music stations are doing the same. What else do we need to know?

GR: Yeah, WUOL’s Daniel Gilliam, he learned more about Our Common Nature podcast with producer Ava Gonzalez, and it's with cellist Yo Yo Ma's journey through all different musicians across the country, playing with them, including a stop in Mammoth Cave with the Louisville Orchestra. We’ve also got WFPK’s Laura Shine, who spoke to singer songwriter Lera Lynn on the recent members show here at LPM. If you missed it, no worries. Laura Shine got all the details for it, and you can check it out online at lpm.org.

A lot of stories about local ties to music and, Kiana, you're not exempt from this either. We've got a new Music Box episode. Tell me more.

KD: That is so true. So we are in season eight of the Music Box podcast.

GR: Congratulations!

KD: Thank you. A music education podcast, we say for kids, because the programming is geared for K-5, but I like to say it's for curious music lovers and learners of all ages. Now we're getting into spooky season. It's Halloween. So on this particular episode, we are exploring a haunted piano in a Scooby-Doo-esque haunted house situation. Everything is not what it seems. So Fiona Palensky, my cohost, and myself, we're picking up clues and trying to uncover what genre of music is haunting this mysterious character's house.

GR: That's really cool. It seems like we have kind of a little bit of everything this time around for ACE.

KD: Absolutely. And we haven't gotten to some of the events happening around town. What's on your radar?

GR: We've got some fall festivals happening, especially since the leaves are changing. We've got a bunch of different stuff. First, we can start with Bernheim. Bernheim's got their ColorFest that's coming back, that's going to be on Nov. 1-2. We've also got a Fall Festival from Good Brothers Pharmacy, which is one of the first Black-owned pharmacies in Louisville. They're having their fall festival. But also it might be a good way to ask them about some health tips coming into flu season. That's also going to be on Nov. 1. We've also got a mid-morning walk where you can stride with your community to support mental health. It's going to be the Out of the Darkness Walk, which is going to be on Nov. 1. We also have Dia de los Muertos, the Day of the Dead, coming up on Nov. 1-2. For many people around the world, this is their time to be setting up their ofrendas, or altars to honor their lost loved ones. And the Oldham County History Center’s festival is also coming up on for Day of the Dead, and they're also having a Catrin and Catrina Contest that for our crafty folks, anyone that wants to do their best costume to represent La Catrina, which is a huge idol or symbol for Day of the Dead.

KD: That’s beautiful. A lot of things to look forward to.