Louisville police shoot, kill man in Newburg overnight

A Louisville Metro Police officer shot and killed a man while responding to a report of a shooting early Monday morning.

The shooting occurred on the 5500 block of Ridgecrest Road, near GE Appliance Park. LMPD officers were dispatched to the area on a report of a woman being shot. Before they could attend to the woman’s injuries, a police spokesperson said, officers were approached by a man in the street who was holding a handgun. LMPD officers ordered the man to drop his weapon.

“The male continued to walk towards the officers while raising his handgun in their direction,” spokesperson Aaron Ellis said in a statement. “One officer discharged his firearm, striking the male suspect at least one time.”

Both the man and the woman were transported to the UofL Hospital downtown in critical condition. LMPD sent out an update around 9:45 a.m., saying the man died from his injuries. The agency did not provide an update on the woman’s condition.

LMPD is expected to release body camera footage of the incident within 10 business days, per their protocol for police shootings.