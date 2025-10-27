© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Louisville police shoot, kill man in Newburg overnight

Louisville Public Media | By Roberto Roldan
Published October 27, 2025 at 11:11 AM EDT
Two Louisville Metro Police Department cruisers are parked under an overpass in Louisville.
J. Tyler Franklin
/
LPM
Louisville police shot and killed a man while responding to an earlier shooting.

Louisville police say an officer shot the man after he refused orders to drop his handgun.

A Louisville Metro Police officer shot and killed a man while responding to a report of a shooting early Monday morning.

The shooting occurred on the 5500 block of Ridgecrest Road, near GE Appliance Park. LMPD officers were dispatched to the area on a report of a woman being shot. Before they could attend to the woman’s injuries, a police spokesperson said, officers were approached by a man in the street who was holding a handgun. LMPD officers ordered the man to drop his weapon.

“The male continued to walk towards the officers while raising his handgun in their direction,” spokesperson Aaron Ellis said in a statement. “One officer discharged his firearm, striking the male suspect at least one time.”

Both the man and the woman were transported to the UofL Hospital downtown in critical condition. LMPD sent out an update around 9:45 a.m., saying the man died from his injuries. The agency did not provide an update on the woman’s condition.

LMPD is expected to release body camera footage of the incident within 10 business days, per their protocol for police shootings.
Tags
News LouisvilleLMPD
Roberto Roldan
Roberto Roldan is LPM's City Politics and Government Reporter. Email Roberto at rroldan@lpm.org.
See stories by Roberto Roldan
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.