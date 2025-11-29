Louisville’s rain carries more than just hydrogen and oxygen

This conversation originally aired in November 2021.

This transcript was edited for clarity and length.

Bill Burton: It's time for us to take a look at the Science Behind the Forecast as I'm joined by WAVE 3 meteorologist Tawana Andrew. Good morning, Tawana.

Tawana Andrew: Good morning. I think I'm going to make some people's skin crawl today with this particular topic.

BB: That's a pretty good likelihood. We're going to be talking about some things that are just there in the air, and there's more out there than just oxygen. So go ahead and creep us out, Tawana.

TA: Oh, get ready for this. For centuries scientists have known that there are various microbes in our atmosphere, and within the past decade, a lot of studies have been able to break down a little bit more of what is floating above our heads. There are thousands of species of microbes and fungi that make up our clouds and our atmosphere and our rain. And many of these can survive the radiation, the incredibly harsh temperatures and the low oxygen in the upper levels of our atmosphere.

One study found that more than 800 million viruses are dropped per square meter above our planetary boundary layer. By the way, the planetary boundary layer is the lowest part of our atmosphere. All of these viruses and bacteria that are being thrown into the atmosphere, and they're being thrown up there, along with sea spray and dust and dirt and all of that stuff. There are a lot of viruses that are taken more than 2,000, 3,000 meters up into the air. But one study found that microorganisms have been found five to 10 miles above the surface of our planet. So think about you're in a plane, and you're basically flying through viruses and bacteria.

BB: It's a variation of the old Twilight Zone episode with William Shatner. It's a virus on the wing.

TA: And 60% of the cells that were found this high up were actually alive. That means they are surviving in these incredibly harsh conditions. Here's how it really factors into weather. Clouds begin to form at higher altitudes, so higher up in our atmosphere, this is where ice crystals can form. For clouds to form, they need condensation nuclei. Usually we're thinking of dust, sand, ash, salt, but you can have organic materials like these microbes that become condensation nuclei. Scientists have found some of these microbes can mimic ice crystal structure, which allows ice to form on top of them, eventually building into clouds, and then you end up with all of these ice crystals really forming at warmer temperatures and at lower altitudes. And once they get too heavy, they're falling to the ground as precipitation. So it's raining viruses.

BB: There's a wonderful visual.

TA: Here's one thing that should calm you down, shouldn't creep you out too much. A lot of these viruses are not the ones that typically get us sick. Viruses are very much abundant on our planet and are absolutely vital to our ecosystem, so they're not all bad. Just keep in mind next time you get caught in the rain without an umbrella, that is a virus, not just a raindrop falling on your head.

BB: Viruses keep falling on my head. That would not have been a catchy single.

TA: No, not at all.

BB: But at least now, we have a better understanding of what is in the air, and it's a lot more than oxygen, thanks to Science Behind the Forecast with WAVE 3 meteorologist Tawana Andrew. Thanks for the knowledge, Tawana.

TA: Of course.