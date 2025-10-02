Kentucky health experts push back on Trump claim linking Tylenol use and autism

The Trump administration suggested a link between Tylenol and autism last week despite no clear scientific evidence.

Steve Davis is the medical director for the Lexington-Fayette Health Department. He says those claims are based on older studies that don't show a clear enough link between Tylenol and autism.

Those studies show what Davis calls an "associative" link, which could be attributed to other factors.

"When people eat a lot of ice cream, you also see more people on the beach. Well, the association means, did the ice cream cause people to go to the beach? No, it was the summer heat," Davis said.

Recent studies by the American Medical Network and American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists reported no increased risk of autism, ADHD or other intellectual disabilities associated with Tylenol use.

Davis says that, on the contrary, not treating pain during pregnancy can have negative effects on expecting mothers and their children.

"We don't want fever, we don't want moms to be in severe pain," he said. "Severe pain can cause blood pressures to rise. That can, in of itself, can cause problems for mommy and for baby."

Davis says acetaminophen, the primary ingredient in Tylenol, is the preferred painkiller to use during pregnancy. He recommends staying away from other painkillers like ibuprofen or high doses of aspirin, which are linked to premature deliveries.

Davis says it's important for expecting mothers to listen to advice from their doctors on health decisions during pregnancy.

Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Steven Stack also went on record with other outlets pushing back on the claim. Health departments say they're following state guidance.

Copyright 2025 WEKU