Rubio: Tiny Desk Concert
This Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, NPR Music celebrates artists from all corners of Latinidad with an 'El Tiny' takeover.
Rubio's electronic-pop music is full of ambient sound, but at the Tiny Desk, her flow is reborn. Enchanting strings and piano bring darker tones, evoking the mountains of Chile. In these sweeping arrangements, she casts a new spell.
As punk as she is rock as she is classic in her approach, her biting lyrics and deeply varied musical sensibilities on songs like "Lo Que No Hablas" and "Seres Invisibles" are as effective as they are gripping. From shrillness to quiet, it's in the spaces of discomfort that her star emerges — she was made to shine brightest in a space like the Tiny Desk.
SET LIST
- "Hacia el Fondo"
- "Seres Invisibles"
- "Lo Que No Hablas"
- "Voy Creciendo"
MUSICIANS
- Rubio: vocals
- Rafael Durand: piano, guitar, string and vocal arrangements
- Pablo Stipicic: guitar
- Mike Hernandez: bass
- Nicolás "Lego Mustache" Arancibia: drums
- Daniela Arias Gallego: violin
- Carolina Pedroza: violin
- Sarah Kheel: viola
- Natalia Vilchis: cello
- Valentina Maria: background vocals
- Melinda Rose Rodriguez: background vocals
- Matheus Fonseca: background vocals
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Anamaria Sayre
- Director/Editor: Maia Stern
- Audio Technical Director: Josephine Nyounai
- Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
- Videographers: Maia Stern, Kara Frame, Sofia Seidel
- Audio Engineer: Josh Newell
- Production Assistant: Dhanika Pineda
- Photographer: Zayrha Rodriguez
- Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
- Tiny Desk Team: Joshua Bryant, Ashley Pointer
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton
