Charles Booker leaves Kentucky government, says ‘work is far from done’

Louisville Public Media | By Justin Hicks
Published September 24, 2025 at 1:18 PM EDT
Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Charles Booker speaks at the annual Mike Miller Memorial Bean Dinner held by the Marshall County Democrats Friday in Gilbertsville.
Dalton York
/
WKYU
Charles Booker has not said whether he plans to run for office again.

Politician Charles Booker resigned as head of the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives. Booker ran unsuccessfully for both of Kentucky’s U.S. Senate seats before Gov. Andy Beshear appointed him to the position.

Charles Booker announced on social media that Tuesday was his last day working in Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration. The Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives serves as an advocate for under-represented communities. Booker said his work was far from done and there is a “fight ahead of us,” but didn’t elaborate.

Charles Booker posted a message to followers on his social media Tuesday, announcing his resignation.
Screenshot
/
Facebook
Charles Booker posted a message announcing his resignation to his followers on social media Tuesday.

Beshear said in a statement he wished Booker the best in his next chapter and appreciates his time and service.

It’s unclear why Booker resigned. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment and representatives for the governor’s office didn’t answer requests for explanation.

Booker was a legislator in the Kentucky House of Representatives from 2019-2021, representing parts of west and downtown Louisville.

Then, in 2020, Booker ran for Sen. Mitch McConnell’s seat. Political attention surged toward him for his prominent role in racial justice protests, but he eventually lost the Democratic primary to Amy McGrath.

Booker tried for Kentucky’s other Senate seat in 2022, easily winning the Democratic primary, but losing the General Election by a wide margin to incumbent Rand Paul.
Justin Hicks
Justin is LPM's Data Reporter. Email Justin at jhicks@lpm.org.
