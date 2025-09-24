Charles Booker leaves Kentucky government, says ‘work is far from done’

Charles Booker announced on social media that Tuesday was his last day working in Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration. The Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives serves as an advocate for under-represented communities. Booker said his work was far from done and there is a “fight ahead of us,” but didn’t elaborate.

Screenshot / Facebook Charles Booker posted a message announcing his resignation to his followers on social media Tuesday.

Beshear said in a statement he wished Booker the best in his next chapter and appreciates his time and service.

It’s unclear why Booker resigned. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment and representatives for the governor’s office didn’t answer requests for explanation.

Booker was a legislator in the Kentucky House of Representatives from 2019-2021, representing parts of west and downtown Louisville.

Then, in 2020, Booker ran for Sen. Mitch McConnell’s seat. Political attention surged toward him for his prominent role in racial justice protests, but he eventually lost the Democratic primary to Amy McGrath.

Booker tried for Kentucky’s other Senate seat in 2022, easily winning the Democratic primary, but losing the General Election by a wide margin to incumbent Rand Paul.