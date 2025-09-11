New Feeding America hub in Bowling Green to help address food insecurity in southern Kentucky

Feeding America, Kentucky's Heartland is launching a new project in southern Kentucky.

The nonprofit group gathers and distributes resources to food banks in 42 counties across central, southern, and western Kentucky.

The new 12,000-square-foot facility in Bowling Green will store food resources to be distributed to partner agencies in local counties such as Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Simpson, and Warren.

Feeding America, Kentucky's Heartland celebrated the opening of the new hub distribution facility in Bowling Green and September's "Hunger Action Month" at an event Tuesday.

The organization says it's seen an increase in food insecurity in the areas they serve.

The data found in the nationwide "Map the Meal Gap" report says one-in-six adults and one-in-four children in Kentucky experience food insecurity.

"Food insecurity is an economic measure," said Charles Dennis, executive director of Feeding America, Kentucky's Heartland. "So, I was hungry today, but I had the economic means to either provide a lunch or bring a lunch. Food insecurity means you don't know where your next meal may be coming from; or you have to make choices. So, the budget doesn't allow for paying for that, you know, medicine as well as groceries."

Dennis said Kentucky's Heartland and the seven other Feeding America locations across the state are working to create a statewide version of the data they get from "Map the Meal Gap" that gives them a more detailed illustration as to what barriers are standing between them and being food secure.

The statewide hunger study is projected to be released at the end of the calendar year.

Dennis said his group's new physical presence in Bowling Green will allow them to better partner with organizations helping those in need across southern Kentucky and help with a program that provides locally-grown food to those in need.

"So, each year we have our Farms to Food Bank Program where we're purchasing Kentucky-grown produce and providing that to our partner agencies. So, having a physical facility here is gonna enable us to really get more food in, so that we can get more food out."

The Warren County hub is projected to officially open next month.

