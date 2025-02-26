Louisville officials cracking down on copper wire theft

City officials in Louisville are trying to deter people from stealing copper wire, a crime they say can impact critical public infrastructure.

Late last year, Mayor Craig Greenberg announced a task force focused on identifying and arresting people stealing the copper wire that powers streetlights, telephone lines and the power grid. Greenberg said at a press conference Wednesday that Louisville Metro Police have seen fewer reports of theft since the crackdown began. He also highlighted the arrests last week of a group of four people suspected of stealing more than 300 pounds of phone lines owned by AT&T.

“[Copper wire thieves] have done millions of dollars in damages and that is simply unacceptable,” Greenberg said. “Louisville Metro Government is going to stand up for the people of our city every day, every night.”

Numbers released by LMPD last August showed that officers responded to more than 300 reports of copper wire theft at that point in 2024. At the time, city leaders said they were seeing an increase in this type of crime because of rising copper prices on the secondary market.

Copper wire theft can impact the availability of services for residents and the economy. Last month, parts of Louisville’s Camp Taylor neighborhood were left without internet after someone cut 1,200 utility lines. Copper wire theft also caused a partial power outage at the Las Vegas airport last year and $2 million in damages to streetlights in Minneapolis.

The multi-agency effort in Louisville, dubbed the Critical Infrastructure Task Force, launched last October. It includes LMPD, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, LG&E and AT&T.

Carlos Sanchez, president of AT&T in Kentucky, said the task force is offering a $15,000 reward for tips leading to the arrest and prosecution of people stealing copper wire.

“Destroying communication lines can keep people from reaching emergency services, putting people at risk in times of crime, injury and crisis,” Sanchez said.

The Kentucky General Assembly may give a boost to local efforts to deter copper wire theft.

Earlier this year, Republican state Sen. Brandon Storm of Laurel County introduced Senate Bill 64, which makes damaging public infrastructure a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Possessing or attempting to sell stolen copper wire would also be considered a Class D felony.

Greenberg said Wednesday that he wasn’t aware of Storm’s bill, but that he would support anything that increases penalties for copper wire theft.

SB 64 received unanimous support in the state Senate and will next go to the House for final approval.