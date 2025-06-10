Greenberg: ‘Proud that Louisville is a city with many immigrants’

Protests in Louisville popped up early this week to push back against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids across the country and to show support for people who are being detained. There were two events Monday, and Mayor Craig Greenberg said he supports community members’ right to express their opinions under the First Amendment.

At a press conference Tuesday, Greenberg said there was no danger to any individuals or to any property, and that the protests happened without incident.

“Immigrants make our city richer, stronger, and more vibrant. We've got wonderful entrepreneurs. We've got wonderful teachers. They are a part of the fabric of our city,” he said. “I am the grandson of immigrants who fled Nazi Germany.”

On Monday afternoon, a few dozen people gathered outside a federal building downtown following David Huerta’s arrest in Los Angeles last week. Many participants showed signs against ICE and wore the purple t-shirt of the Service Employees International Union, the organizer of the protest.

Justin Hicks Members of the 32BJ Service Employee International Union rallied in front of the Romano Mazzoli federal building in downtown Louisville.

Jonathan Musselwhite, a Louisville union member, said the union also wants to raise awareness about federal immigration officials detaining people all over the country.

“The administration is weaponizing the federal government against us, the citizens against us, the residents of our cities and our towns. And we've got to stand up and fight against it.”

Monday evening, hundreds of people gathered in front of the Louisville Metro Hall, also criticizing ICE actions in the country, and expressing support for immigrants and a free and independent Palestine.

“I have an 8-year-old daughter and a 5-year-old son, and I can't stand the thought of him growing up in this world,” said Nicole Gillispie, who attended Monday evening’s protest. “So I'm here to make a small change that I can. I am concerned with what ICE is doing, kidnapping people off the streets, not following the laws.”

Participants chanted messages like "immigrants are welcome here,” and “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

Ryan Van Velzer / LPM There were two public protests in Louisville Monday, where people spoke up against recent ICE raids across the country, among other issues.

At the press conference Tuesday, Greenberg said the city has not heard back from the Department of Homeland Security after it was added to a list of nearly 600 “sanctuary cities.” The Trump administration said the cities “undermine the rule of law,” and that they’re at risk of losing federal funding and contracts. At the time, Greenberg said he wouldn’t consider changing Louisville’s immigration until the DHS shared more specific information. He added that nothing has changed since 2018, when the then Trump administration said Louisville was not a sanctuary city.

Greenberg also said he won’t tolerate violence in Louisville.

President Donald Trump ordered U.S. National Guard troops and Marines to Los Angeles after large scale protests started over the weekend. Tensions between local protestors, ICE agents, state, local and federal authorities continue to run high.

“There is no need for the National Guard here,” Greenberg said. “[Police] Chief Humphrey and his team have planned for incidents. Our goal is to prevent any escalation to respect the rights of people who are protesting and to protect property, to protect individuals.”

The mayor refused to comment on the ICE raids in California, but said he hopes that things in Los Angeles will deescalate.

