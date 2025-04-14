Kentuckians can get cooling cost assistance through LIHEAP program

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is kicking off the spring subsidy program starting April 15.

Kentucky households from all 120 counties making income up to 150% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines— around $48,225 for a family of four— can apply to have the cost of their cooling partially covered.

LIHEAP will pay the one-time subsidy directly to the service provider.

LIHEAP’s programs come from Community Action Kentucky in partnership with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

Interested applicants can contact their nearest Community Action Agency office with the following documents to apply :

Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household.

Proof of all household’s (all members) income from the preceding month.

Most current electric bill, statement from your landlord if electric is included in your rent, statement from utility company if you participate in a Pre-Pay Electric Program.

The account number and name on the account for main heating fuel sources and electric bill.

Applicants who have applied for previous LIHEAP programs are eligible for the cooling assistance program. Applicants do not need to have been threatened with termination of service, have past due bills or have received an eviction notice to apply.

Assistance is available April 15 through May 30.