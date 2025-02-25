New mural celebrates Black figures from west Louisville

Historic leaders from Louisville’s West End have new billing at a local business in Russell.

Civil rights activist Alberta O. Jones and Joe’s Palm Room owner Joe Hammond are some of the faces smiling out from the new mural inside Blak Koffee’s Jefferson Street location.

Local artist Kofi Darku designed the mural. He said he was honored by the chance to represent Black elders with his work.

“I really believe that this practice of affirming our elders could help Black youth connect with our local royals,” Darku said. “I think they don't realize that [segregation and discrimination] happened a couple generations before them, and it could happen again.”

Darku wants the piece to inspire young people and make sure they don’t forget the figures who paved the way in Louisville.

“I've worked hard to depict their splendor and their spirit, and I'm venerating these elders through the power of heart, the aim to inspire, encourage youth,” Darku said.

He said recent federal and state attacks on DEI initiatives are another reason why it’s important that the not too distant past isn’t forgotten.

“It feels like an effort to deny. In this moment, I'm modeling the power to affirm,” Darku said. “We come together when we are denied the possibility of what happens when you deny a group of people. Can we choose to affirm instead of denying?”

Manfred Reid Sr. is one of the people featured on the mural. He echoed Darku's sentiments about the importance of youth.

“We want to be able to lift them out and see the young people move forward with grace and understanding and to be a part of the rebuilding of our community,” Reid said.

He said the presence of places like Blak Koffee and other businesses in the Russell neighborhood give him hope.

“The neighborhood itself will survive, and we will rebuild it in a manner that is complementary to those that have banded with us,” Reid said. “We want the commercial businesses that will come back to be owned by the people who live here.”

Reid talked about using parts of what is now Muhammad Ali Boulevard to revitalize what was once the Black business district on Old Walnut Street .

Blak Koffee owner Ronyale Smith sees her business as a stepping stone in reclaiming that legacy.

“It just comes natural to me to want to preserve Black history,” Smith said.

Smith said she grew up listening to her grandparents reminisce about their time on Old Walnut Street and the Black-owned businesses that used to be there.

“It just feels right to have this shop in this area,” Smith said. “It’s my effort to get the business Black business district and Old Walnut Street to what it once was.”

The mural features Alberta O. Jones, Manfred Reid Sr., Mattie Jones, Elmer Lucille Allen, William Summers, Joe Hammond, Rev. Louis Coleman and Frank Stanley.

