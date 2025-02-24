Southern Indiana duo hopes to expand social equity work under nonprofit status

Miguel Hampton and Missy Smith are building on work they’ve done in recent years to share often untold stories on things like mental health, child abuse, trans identity, addiction and systemic racism.

They recently received nonprofit status for their work on Common Conversations . It’s a project Hampton spearheaded for more than a decade that created elements like podcasts and radio shows.

Smith, who has a background in social work, joined him a few years ago. Since then, they’ve done work together including hosting Juneteenth celebrations in Southern Indiana and community discussions.

Smith said they’re excited about opportunities the new status can bring, and have plans to expand to Louisville and beyond.

“We're able to see how we can have new partners…partners who can really jump in behind us now with this new designation,” Smith said.

Their mission directs them to share stories around equity and access, and to share historical narratives of residents, with the goal of educating and empowering communities and informing policy.

“We want to capture stories of marginalized groups [and] marginalized communities,” Hampton said. “We want to prepare stories in a way of documentary, podcasting, panel discussions…community town halls and [to] educate the community at large, whether that community is five minutes from us or 100 miles away.”

Upcoming projects include discussions on mental health accessibility, events around Juneteenth and a women's empowerment breakfast.

Hampton and Smith connected a few years ago around social justice movements and saw a benefit in working together. Along with Juneteenth celebrations, their work has included panel talks and podcast episodes.

Smith said it’s paramount to elevate and amplify stories that are purposefully being suppressed. In her work with Hampton, they aspire to create dialogue towards more shared understanding.

“Our hope is that everyone walks in with their beliefs and their experiences, and we're able to share those together and when we leave, we have a more complete vision of what's really happening [in] our community,” Smith said. “Because then we know how to support one another.”

They also want lawmakers to hear the stories of real people impacted by the policies they set.

“You have to ask yourself, ‘are legislators focused on what's best for the community…when they're passing these laws?’” Hampton said.

And the work could take on new meaning, in an environment where the state and federal government has sought to curb or reverse agency level efforts or discussions around equity.

Smith’s background as a social worker has influenced how she approaches her work with Common Conversations. She’s seen trainings and discussions around equity start to disappear.

They’re committed to continuing their work. Hampton said it’s more important now than ever to have these conversations — that help strengthen communities amid local and state changes.

“I do believe we're in a time that if we can tell the stories, if we can share this, we can sit here and be a part of the change,” he said. “We can dictate change, dictate the next level of policies [and] make sure that we live in a community that is equitable and fair.”

