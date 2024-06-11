All-day block party planned for Friday in Jeffersonville to celebrate Juneteenth

Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when many of the last African American enslaved people learned of the Emancipation Proclamation, which gave them their legal freedom.

This week, Jeffersonville resident and local business owner Miguel Hampton wants to bring the community together for a day of unity and celebration around its significance.

He sees Friday’s block party as a space for community bonding and education — around Juneteenth, freedom and the contributions of local Black residents over the years.

“It's going to be impactful,” Hampton told LPM News. “I think we're going to cover a lot of history, culture, entertainment, and really just celebrate what Juneteenth freedom means to us as a community.”

The party runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Jeffersonville’s NoCo Arts & Cultural District. Opening ceremonies will include a vocal performance — in two languages — of the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by Sophia Crowder, who was crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA in 2023.

There will also be an art exhibition featuring Black artists from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, with a private showing Saturday. Artists include Kayla Morgan, photographer Ayrica Bishop, visual artist LJ Bryant and digital creator Ci’Vaughn Green. Hampton also has artwork in the show.

“It's a collection of artists and a collection of ages with the idea of really… really about bridging all our age gaps,” Hampton said.

There will be live music from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, including DJ Mini and hip-hop artist YGB JAY.

There will also be free health screenings, readings from the Jeffersonville Township Public Library, bounce houses, games and food trucks.

Hampton said there will be more than 30 vendors — a mix of retail, food and nonprofits who support the BIPOC community at large.

“I think it's, in short, an opportunity for us to continue to educate, but also for those who are friends and allies of the Black community to continue to support the culture and the growth of the Black community,” Hampton said.

Co-organizer Missy Smith called last year’s event “a resounding success.”

“The energy and joy were palpable last year, and we expect no less this year,” Smith said in a news release. “It’s wonderful to come together as a community at a free event that entire families enjoy.”

There will also be a Juneteenth celebration Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Riverstage, as part of the parks department’s Jammin in Jeff summer concert series. Artists include En Vogue, Chika and DJ Samosa.

