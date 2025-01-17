© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

'Green' aluminum smelter could come to Kentucky after Department of Energy grant

WEKU | By Shepherd Snyder
Published January 17, 2025 at 11:00 AM EST
Rolls of aluminum sheeting.
Courtesy
/
Braidy Industries
The DOE says its design would cut carbon emissions by 75% compared to other plants.

A “green” aluminum smelter could be coming to Kentucky following a $500 million award from the U.S. Department of Energy.

Century Aluminum received the award to build the first aluminum smelter in the U.S. in nearly half a century. The DOE says its design would cut carbon emissions by 75% compared to other plants.

A specific site has not yet been chosen, but the DOE says it’s planned to be built along either the Ohio or Mississippi River basins. The company has indicated a preference for northeast Kentucky.

Kentucky Conservation Committee director Lane Boldman is a proponent of the site. She says it would be a big job creator.

“Kentucky, in my opinion, looked to be an ideal project because of the workforce we have in eastern Kentucky, the fact that they currently have another plant that's idled and you want to replace that workforce,” Boldman said.

If the project goes through, it would bring 1,000 jobs and 5,500 construction jobs to the Commonwealth. The final decision on where it’s built will depend on access to clean energy sources and available workforce.

Copyright 2025 WEKU.

Tags
News environmentBusiness & Economic Development Kentucky
Shepherd Snyder
See stories by Shepherd Snyder
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.