Early voting kicks off in Kentucky with lines and a few costumes

The line outside of the Arterburn in St. Matthews ran down the sidewalk, spilling onto the street when poll workers opened the doors at 6 a.m. for the first day of no excuse, early in-person voting.

The former St. Matthews Community Center building has been an early voting location for the past few years, but long-time volunteer Merri McDonald said the long lines were new.

“[It’s been] very exciting,” McDonald said. “I think they're excited about their responsibility to vote and they're also concerned about Tuesday being so busy.”

Under Kentucky law, no electioneering can happen within 100 feet of a polling place. Right at the boundary, Don Evans sat in a lawn chair. He was campaigning for school board candidates.

He said he thought the larger turnout could be attributed to the general atmosphere around this election.

“People are anxious about our country and our future,” Evans said.

People who showed up to the polls shared sentiments that voting in this election feels particularly necessary.

“I just think it’s just one of the greatest civil duties we can do and it’s incredibly important, especially in a year where there are choices that are so different,” Ryan Humphrey.

David and Bobbie Welsh were also at the polls early to cast their ballots. They had their dog, Tammy, in tow.

“It’s a convenient time, for one thing, and secondly it banks our votes,” David Welsh said. “Our votes are in, there’s not gonna be any question about the fact we have voted.”

And with the first day of early voting being Halloween, a few costumes dotted the line.

June Martin was dressed as Raggedy Ann.

Martin stressed that while her character was only five years old, she was well researched and ready to vote.

She came out early with the aim of getting ahead of the Election Day crowds.

“I need to vote early because I thought there would be lots of lines on Tuesday, however, I see there are lots of lines here also,” Martin said, laughing.

No-excuse, in-person voting is Oct. 31, Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 across polling locations in Kentucky. Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Early voting is also underway in Indiana.