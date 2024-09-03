The 10th Street floodwall will feature a mural soon. What should it be?

A concrete structure in the Portland neighborhood meant to keep out high water from the Ohio River will soon be the site of a mural the length of 16 football fields. It’s part of a $50 million project to expand Waterfront Park.

Earlier this year, Louisville Metro’s Office of Arts + Creative Industries and Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District announced an initiative to bring more public art to mechanical buildings in the city. Local artists were asked to submit design applications for the floodwall at Rowan and 10th Streets.

City officials are expected to choose an artist by Sept. 16. Their project will include painting a mural on both sides of the floodwall and one of Louisville MSD’s water pump stations.

The 10th Street floodwall is one of four local sites that will be turned into public art displays. City officials have not yet said when these projects will begin.

