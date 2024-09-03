© 2024 Louisville Public Media

The 10th Street floodwall will feature a mural soon. What should it be?

Louisville Public Media | By Giselle Rhoden
Published September 3, 2024 at 9:00 AM EDT
The 10th Street Floodwall before the mural project begins
Giselle Rhoden
/
LPM
Once it's complete, the mural on the 10th Street floodwall will serve as "an eye-catching entryway" to Waterfront Park, city officials hope.

By the end of this month, one local artist is expected to start the makeover for the 10th Street floodwall in the Portland neighborhood, and we want to know what you would like to see in the design.

A concrete structure in the Portland neighborhood meant to keep out high water from the Ohio River will soon be the site of a mural the length of 16 football fields. It’s part of a $50 million project to expand Waterfront Park.

Earlier this year, Louisville Metro’s Office of Arts + Creative Industries and Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District announced an initiative to bring more public art to mechanical buildings in the city. Local artists were asked to submit design applications for the floodwall at Rowan and 10th Streets.

City officials are expected to choose an artist by Sept. 16. Their project will include painting a mural on both sides of the floodwall and one of Louisville MSD’s water pump stations.

The 10th Street floodwall is one of four local sites that will be turned into public art displays. City officials have not yet said when these projects will begin.

How to weigh in

We want to hear from you. If you could choose what the mural would look like, what would you want to see on the 10th Street floodwall?

Whether you’re an artist or someone who appreciates a good painting, we want to hear your ideas. No idea is too grandiose!

Fill out the Google form below to share your answer.

We may use your response on the radio, on our social media or on our website, or follow up to talk more.
west louisville Louisville arts
