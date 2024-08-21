Ky Fair Lady: Meet a prolific Kentucky State Fair competitor

The halls of the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center are packed with hand-crafted wares, baked goods, recently harvested crops and canned preserves.

Each submission has a name next to it, distinguishing competitors from each other. And one name can be seen again and again. Joyce Salmon.

Salmon started in fair competitions in her youth. Her mother raised rabbits.

“As a young girl, when I was participating in 4H, I first entered rabbits at the Kentucky State Fair,” Salmon said. “This was my first experience there, and I was thrilled to go up and share all the activities and the animals.”

Beyond raising rabbits for her to show, Salmon’s mother taught her the art of canning. She has memories of making pickles with her mother going back 50 years.

Over time, she made the hobby her own.

“At some point, I was able to have my own garden, and continued canning, and I entered in the Oldham County Fair back in the 80s, and got a couple of ribbons there and also entered a few entries at the state fair, blackberry pie and green beans,” Salmon said.

She took a break from competing to raise her family alongside her husband, Kent. But she never stopped canning or baking. And in 2016, Salmon made her return to the competition circuit.

Salmon has amassed scores of blue and red ribbons. They hang on the sides of cupboards that hold rows upon rows of preserves, glowing in their glass jars. On a table in the basement, there are so many that they look like a tablecloth across the entire surface.

Last year, she entered over 100 competitions across baked goods, canning, antiques and melon and vegetable categories.

Getting all of her submissions together is a long process. And it all starts in the gardens at her home, the aptly named Salmon Farm near Jeffersontown.

“I used to come out early morning, but I just don't have the stamina anymore,” Salmon said. “Usually, it's after lunch, after breakfast or, you know, to get going. The weeding is the biggest thing, and I haven't done a whole lot of that.”

The growing and harvesting process are the first few steps of a much longer process for Salmon’s canning.

“You have to be sure you've got things clean and sterile, and timing is critical, whether you use the pressure canner or the water bath process,” Salmon said.

The fair has even more robust expectations.

“There are guidelines that you follow and as far as the fair is concerned, your judges, as far as the appearance of the product and the head space in the jars,” she said.

Salmon’s canned and baked goods are state fair winners, but she also shares her homemade preserves to her family, friends and neighbors.

And they, of course, have developed their favorites over time.

“I had a recipe from my mother for bread and butter pickles; it's been a favorite with my family. I have a sister that really likes those,” Salmon said. “I have a grandson that loves my green beans. You know, it's like I have to send him home with green beans every time we are together.”

Another favorite among Salmon’s grandchildren is her “Nannie Cookies,” oatmeal chocolate chip cookies.

This year she put 26 entries in canning competitions, another four in baked goods and slew of items into the vegetable and melons category. She also has her eye on more senior division entries when that competition opens.

Salmon and her husband will make their yearly trek to the fairgrounds to see how her entries did

Salmon said she enjoys keeping the art of preserving vegetables preserved.

“I think everyone should be aware that you can make your own, do your own, raise your own and be successful and preserve,” Salmon said. “A lot of people don't realize what you go into, the process you go into to put things up, but it's certainly worthwhile to have your own vegetables growing and to can and feed your family and not have to depend on those big stores out there.”

Even with the amount of work it takes to get everything together, Salmon doesn’t see herself getting out of the canning game soon.

“It takes time, but it's worthwhile watching it grow, and watching your process and going through the process and seeing the results and sharing it with your friends and family,” said Salmon

On the first day of the fair, Salmon’s entries were easy to spot. Each of her entry cards had a little floral sticker on it.

1 of 3 — Joyce Salmon_Canning_by Breya Jones_082024.JPG All Salmon's entries were easy to spot with signature foral stickers standing out. Breya Jones / LPM 2 of 3 — Joyce Salmon_Paw Paws Entry_by Breya Jones_082024.JPG Salmon's plated pawpaws also impressed judges. Breya Jones / LPM 3 of 3 — Joyce Salmon_Nuts 2 Entry_by Breya Jones_082024.JPG Another win for Salmon in the best quarter shellback hickory competition. Breya Jones / LPM

Attendees buzzed around, commenting on the size and colors of various fruits, vegetables and nuts.

Some of Salmon's entries had an extra sticker on them, reading “first place premium.”

It appears Salmon will have some brand new ribbons to add to her collection.

