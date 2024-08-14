Kentucky Association of Health Plans offering free flu shots at state fair

The Kentucky Association for Health Plans was unavailable for comment Tuesday, but Kevin Hall, spokesman for the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, called the promotion fantastic news.

“The flu shot is an important tool going into the fall and winter. And some people may be asking themselves, is it too early? And it's absolutely not. The flu shot, getting it now will give you protection throughout the year, and if it's available to you, get it.”

Hall noted that people from across the commonwealth will travel to Louisville for the state fair, and said the benefits of the free flu shots will last well beyond it, in multiple ways.

“Whatever it takes to get people's attention. Someone may see it at the fair and not want to get it that day, but remember that, ‘Oh, I should make the point to get this later on.’”

Hall said last year, more than 3,000 cases of flu and 10 flu-related deaths were reported in Lexington. The free fair flu shots will be administered in the Healthy Horizons Pavilion, in South Wing B, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except for next Monday.

