Beshear says Biden stepping down ‘in the best interest of our country’

Gov. Andy Beshear said President Joe Biden’s decision to step aside as the 2024 Democratic nominee is the right one, in a statement released Sunday afternoon.

“While his decision today could not have been easy, it is in the best interest of our country, and our party," Beshear said. “I want to thank him for his leadership, kindness and for a successful presidency that got big, important things done.”

Biden said he believes it's in the best interest of his party and the nation to stand down in a letter posted on social media Sunday. Biden also endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him — a move that has potential consequences for Beshear.

The Kentucky governor’s name has been thrown out as a potential running mate for Harris. Actor and Democratic donor George Clooney, former Democratic Congressman John Yarmuth and party insiders are among those who put Beshear on a shortlist of potential vice presidential picks.

However, Beshear remained quiet on the subject in the statement he released Sunday. A spokesperson for Beshear did not immediately return requests for more information.

Instead, the governor praised Biden for leading the nation through the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol and out of the pandemic. He touted his leadership on policy including the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which is helping to fund roads and bridges, clean energy, drinking water and high speed internet projects across the country.

“Now it is time for our nation to come together,” Beshear said. “We need to dial down the anger, rancor and noise. We have an opportunity to remember that we are taught to treat our neighbor as yourself—and that we are all each other’s neighbor.”

Biden’s decision comes after weeks of calls by members of his party to step aside, which were prompted by a halting debate performance against former president and Republican nominee Donald Trump.

A week after the debate, Beshear advised Biden to reassure Americans. He also said he was committed to his current role, while still leaving the door open, should his political ambitions change.

“The only way I would ever consider anything other than this job, which I love, is if I felt that I could help this commonwealth in special and important ways,” Beshear said.

Biden says he will serve out the remainder of his term and address the nation on his decision later this week.

