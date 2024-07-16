Black Indiana jewelry maker’s legacy immortalized in new book

In 2022, Jefferson County History and Art Center’s director of education JoAnne Spiller curated an entire exhibit focused on the life and legacy of jewelry maker Bill Smith.

Smith, born in 1933, was raised in Madison, Indiana, where the center is located.

After the exhibition opened, Spiller couldn’t pull herself away from Smith's story.

“I have a bit of a problem with this collection, my husband will say, ‘You need to stop.’ And I say, ‘But I can't. There's another piece,’” Spiller said.

Spiller’s self-admitted obsession with archiving Smith’s history and work led her to create the newly released book, “Visionary Designs By Bill Smith, tj.”

The “tj” stands for “the jeweler,” a nickname he added to distinguish himself from the clothing designer of the same name.

“This book is part biography but mostly a catalog of his work,” Spiller said.

JoAnne Spiller / Submitted JoAnne Spiller, Jefferson County History and Art Center Director of Education, said her interest in Black jewelry maker Bill Smith started with a project for fourth graderslearning about Indiana history.

In the process of creating the book, Spiller came across never-before-released pieces by Smith. She also got the opportunity speak with people who knew him.

A former assistant of Smith’s, Clifton Nicholson Jr., donated a bag of never-released pieces to the History and Art Center. He helped Spiller with the book, pointing out pieces displayed incorrectly and adding context.

“It has been a community effort,” Spiller said.

Members of the Madison community have purchased and donated Smith’s work, submitted magazines with images of Smith’s pieces to the History and Art Center and donated money to help cover licensing and publishing costs.

“That is bringing the community into his story.,” Spiller said.

Through her research, Spiller found that the death year most attributed to Smith might not be accurate. She spoke with a friend of Smith who said he saw him two years after he reportedly died.

That led to speaking to another friend Smith, also named JoAnne, who had a copy of a small obituary for Smith.

“He died a full two years later than we thought,” Spiller said. “His only obituary was like this one-inch mention in ‘Women's Wear Daily.’”

Spiller's book and the History and Art Center feature never-before-seen work from Smith. She sees both the book and what has now become a loanable exhibition as an opportunity to immortalize Smith’s legacy.

“I feel extremely humbled, I feel responsible for telling his story correctly. I feel honored I've been pointed in this direction,” Spiller said. “I want to make sure that his memory is not forgotten, especially in this community.”

Spiller also sees it as an opportunity to use Smith’s story as a means to create an inviting space in his hometown.

“He wasn't really welcome here,” Spiller said. “He was Black, he was gay, it was the ‘50s, where was he going to fit in anywhere but New York? He had to leave.”

She said that through uplifting Smith at the Jefferson County History and Art Center, in her book and other cultural institutions, future generations could be encouraged to stay in their community.

“They can stay and make a difference. But they need that support system. And they need to be valued in what they do. Or they will leave to go somewhere where they're more appreciated,” said Spiller.

“Visionary Designs By Bill Smith, tj” is available now. Spiller said there is a signing planned for Aug. 31 at the Jefferson County History and Art Center. The Bill Smith exhibition is currently on loan at the Ft. Wayne Museum of Art until August 4.