What to know for Indiana’s primary election day Tuesday

This year’s primary ballots in Clark and Floyd counties include contested Republican races for coroner, county council at large and some commissioner seats.

Clark County has 10 Republicans vying for three county council at large seats, including incumbents David Abbott and John Miller. Three Democrats are also on the ballot, however Libertarian or Independent or other minor party candidates could still join the race for the general election.

In Floyd County, Republican incumbent District 2 Commissioner John Schellenberger will defend his seat against challenger Frank Loop, who served as sheriff from 2015 to 2022.

Read more about candidates in local contested races in the LPM 2024 Southern Indiana Primary Election Voter Guide.

Voters will also narrow down the candidates for Indiana’s 9th Congressional District representative. Two Democrats and two Republicans are running — including Republican incumbent Erin Houchin.

There’s also a crowded race for governor among Republicans, and two Democrats running for a U.S. Senate seat.

Several Indiana state representative seats are also contested.

Floyd County residents can cast their votes at any one of six vote centers — the 4-H Fairgrounds, New Albany and Floyd Central high schools, Georgetown Elementary School, the Prosser Career Education Center and Valley View Golf Course.

For more information, visit the Floyd County Clerk’s Office website.

In Clark County, voters cast their ballots at polling places within their precinct. More information is available at the Clark County Clerk’s website. Additionally, you can find your polling location and other information at https://indianavoters.in.gov/

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Coverage of Southern Indiana is funded, in part, by Samtec Inc., the Hazel & Walter T. Bales Foundation, and the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County.