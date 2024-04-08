DOJ holding public consent decree meeting in Louisville Monday night
Justice officials will be in Louisville to discuss potential policing reforms in light of the scathing misconduct report they released last year.
The U.S. Department of Justice team that investigated the Louisville Metro Police Department will be at the public meeting Monday night.
It will include a discussion of the consent decree, which will act as a roadmap for reform. The DOJ is currently negotiating the details of the agreement with the mayor and LMPD. City officials say the DOJ asked them to keep details of the draft decree confidential.
In its report last year, the DOJ identified a pattern of excessive use of force and discrimination against Black people. Residents will have an opportunity to weigh in on proposed reforms at the meeting. There will also be a virtual session next week.
Residents can also provide feedback by emailing community.louisville@usdoj.gov or calling (844) 920-1460.
Meeting details
- In person: Monday, April 8 from 6-7:30 p.m. in the community meeting room at the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA (1720 West Broadway)
- Virtual: Tuesday, April 16 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. More information, including QR code, available on the flyer below.