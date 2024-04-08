© 2024 Louisville Public Media

DOJ holding public consent decree meeting in Louisville Monday night

Louisville Public Media | By Roberto Roldan
Published April 8, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
Two police officers in riot gear
J. Tyler Franklin
/
LPM
Federal officials investigated the behavior and policies of Louisville police and found what they called a pattern of abuse.

Justice officials will be in Louisville to discuss potential policing reforms in light of the scathing misconduct report they released last year.

The U.S. Department of Justice team that investigated the Louisville Metro Police Department will be at the public meeting Monday night.

It will include a discussion of the consent decree, which will act as a roadmap for reform. The DOJ is currently negotiating the details of the agreement with the mayor and LMPD. City officials say the DOJ asked them to keep details of the draft decree confidential.

Attorney General Merrick Garland stands at a press conference unveiling the findings of the Department of Justice’s investigation into LMPD’s pattern of civil rights violations while Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg speaks to the press.
News
‘What is a consent decree?’ and answers to other questions related to the DOJ's Louisville investigation
Roberto Roldan

In its report last year, the DOJ identified a pattern of excessive use of force and discrimination against Black people. Residents will have an opportunity to weigh in on proposed reforms at the meeting. There will also be a virtual session next week.

Residents can also provide feedback by emailing community.louisville@usdoj.gov or calling (844) 920-1460.

Meeting details

  • In person: Monday, April 8 from 6-7:30 p.m. in the community meeting room at the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA (1720 West Broadway)
  • Virtual: Tuesday, April 16 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. More information, including QR code, available on the flyer below.
Roberto Roldan
Roberto Roldan is the City Politics and Government Reporter for WFPL.
