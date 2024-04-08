DOJ holding public consent decree meeting in Louisville Monday night

The U.S. Department of Justice team that investigated the Louisville Metro Police Department will be at the public meeting Monday night.

It will include a discussion of the consent decree, which will act as a roadmap for reform. The DOJ is currently negotiating the details of the agreement with the mayor and LMPD. City officials say the DOJ asked them to keep details of the draft decree confidential.

In its report last year, the DOJ identified a pattern of excessive use of force and discrimination against Black people. Residents will have an opportunity to weigh in on proposed reforms at the meeting. There will also be a virtual session next week.

Residents can also provide feedback by emailing community.louisville@usdoj.gov or calling (844) 920-1460.



Meeting details