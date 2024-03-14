Louisville cease-fire resolution revived, heading for a vote in Metro Council

It appeared last week that Louisville’s legislative body wouldn’t weigh in on the war between Israel and Hamas, with Democratic Metro Council President Markus Winkler saying he would block a final vote. That was after the resolution narrowly passed out of committee. But, days later, Winkler agreed to cosponsor a new, less-detailed version alongside the original sponsors.

In an interview Tuesday, Winkler, who represents District 17, said the new version removes language that he thinks community members would see as divisive.

“I think everybody would like the conflict to end,” he said. “I do think different people maybe have different reasons for why they want it to end or who they think is at fault, and I think that’s where a lot of the divisiveness ends up.”

The resolution up for a vote on Thursday does not include references to genocide, illegal settlements or even the death tolls, which were in previous versions. Instead, the resolution would have the council affirm “its support for people around the world to live in peace” and encourage residents to offer their support to Palestinian and Israeli communities.

Thecurrent draft still calls on the federal government to facilitate a cease-fire, the release of hostages and “unimpeded humanitarian aid.”

The current war in Gaza began after the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks in southern Israel, in which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage. Israel responded with a full-scale military attack and siege. More than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli response so far, according to the Gaza health ministry.

Following Winkler’s comments last week, he and District 4 Council Member Jecorey Arthur worked closely to find a compromise that would allow a final vote. Both said they used a resolution recently passed by Cincinnati City Council as a template.

Arthur, an independent, was an original sponsor of the resolution, along with District 3 Democrat Shameka Parrish-Wright. Arthur said he hopes the newest version will have broad support.

“Even if it doesn’t say everything we want it to say, it still says what we need it to say and that’s that we need to have a cease-fire,” he said.

Arthur credited residents who have protested, organized and lobbied their Metro Council members to support a cease-fire for getting the resolution to this point.

“I think that government sometimes is overwhelming and confusing for people, so they just disengage with it,” Arthur said. “But when people show up, they figure out how it works and they call out what’s wrong…we can get wins and we can get changes in government. This is an example of that.”

It’s unclear whether the resolution sponsors have the 14 votes they’ll need to get it passed.

District 7 Council Member Paula McCraney, the Democratic Caucus co-chair, signed on to the current version as a co-sponsor, indicating the Democratic majority may support it. Democrats currently hold 16 of 26 seats on Metro Council.

The Republican Caucus expressed its opposition in a statement last week, saying the resolution failed to address the role of Hamas in the conflict and called it “a distraction from the critical local issues that Council should be focused on.”

On Tuesday, Republican Caucus spokesperson Steve Haag said individual members will make their own decisions about whether to support the new version. He also underscored how divisive opinions on the conflict have been.

“It is my understanding that members are still opposed,” Haag said.

Mayor Craig Greenberg, a Democrat, said last week that he supported Winkler’s decision not to allow a final vote on the cease-fire resolution. Asked for comment on the newest version of the ordinance, which will be voted on Thursday, a Greenberg spokesperson said the administration will wait to comment “once the full council votes on the resolution.”

If it’s approved, Louisville would join more than 60 cities across the country that have called for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.