Indiana measure would get pregnant people charged with drug crimes into drug courts earlier

Indiana lawmakers want to get pregnant people who have been charged with drug crimes into treatment earlier.

Legislation headed to Gov. Eric Holcomb's desk would allow people charged with a drug crime to be referred to a forensic diversion program or drug court during their initial hearing.

Drug courts and forensic diversion programs are meant to lower recidivism rates and address the underlying causes of crime.

HB 1418 would give judges the authority to refer the person after consulting with the prosecuting attorney during the first hearing, rather than later in the process.

READ MORE: A look inside Allen County's drug court program

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana and our 2024 legislative bill tracker.

Rep. Lori Goss-Reaves (R-Marion), the author of the bill, said this option helps connect pregnant people to treatment earlier and reduce potential harms to the fetus.

Abigail is our health reporter. Contact them at aruhman@wboi.org.

Copyright 2024 IPB News. To see more, visit .