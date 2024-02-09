It’s here! The 2024 LPM Fish Fry Guide

Lent is almost here, which means churches across the city and beyond are sparking up their deep-fryers for fish fry season.

Some fish frys start Friday, but typically they coincide with the official start of Lent on Ash Wednesday, in the lead-up to Easter.

During that time, many people who observe Lent give up eating certain indulgences and forgo eating meat on Friday. Fish is an exception to the no meat rule, thus fish frys spring up all over town.

Louisville’s Lenten fish fry scene is robust with several Catholic churches spending their Fridays dishing plates to the masses.

It can all be a bit overwhelming. Fish fry season is only here for a few weeks in spring time, and there are hard decisions to make.

Let us help you out with the 2024 Fish Frynder, a guide to planning your fish fry festivities for Lent.