© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

It’s here! The 2024 LPM Fish Fry Guide

Louisville Public Media | By Breya Jones,
Justin Hicks
Published February 9, 2024 at 2:00 PM EST
It's fish fry season in Louisville, and you know LPM wouldn't leave you hanging. We're here with the 2024 Fish Frynder to help you narrow which spots to hit.
Justin Hicks
/
LPM
It's fish fry season in Louisville and you know LPM wouldn't leave you hanging. We're here with the 2024 Fish Frynder to help you narrow which spots to hit.

Fried, baked, on bread – Louisville Churches are finding many ways to feed the masses for Lent.

Lent is almost here, which means churches across the city and beyond are sparking up their deep-fryers for fish fry season.

Some fish frys start Friday, but typically they coincide with the official start of Lent on Ash Wednesday, in the lead-up to Easter.

During that time, many people who observe Lent give up eating certain indulgences and forgo eating meat on Friday. Fish is an exception to the no meat rule, thus fish frys spring up all over town.

Louisville’s Lenten fish fry scene is robust with several Catholic churches spending their Fridays dishing plates to the masses.

It can all be a bit overwhelming. Fish fry season is only here for a few weeks in spring time, and there are hard decisions to make.

Let us help you out with the 2024 Fish Frynder, a guide to planning your fish fry festivities for Lent.

2024 LPM Fish Fry Finder

Use the filters below to find fish frys by the date, if it serves lunch or dinner, and if it has special activities like basketball tournaments or gambling.

Tags
News Fish Fry
Breya Jones
Breya Jones is the Arts & Culture Reporter for LPM. Email Breya at bjones@lpm.org.
See stories by Breya Jones
Justin Hicks
Justin is LPM's Data Reporter. Email Justin at jhicks@lpm.org.
See stories by Justin Hicks
Related Content