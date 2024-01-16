Prosecutor to file criminal charges against wife of former Clark Co. Sheriff Noel

Hertel made the announcement during a short hearing Tuesday afternoon related to discovery materials in Jamey Noel’s criminal case. Discovery is information given ahead of trial to let the parties know what evidence may be presented.

Police arrested Noel in November, and he was charged with 15 felonies including corrupt business influence, theft and ghost employment.

Misty Noel and others are listed in court filings related to the 24 known warrants served in her husband’s criminal case. In those documents, investigators sought information about Misty Noel including banking documents.

Hertel did not say what the charges against Misty Noel, who was in the courtroom Tuesday, may be. He also said there could be additional defendants.

Formal charges have not been filed.

Jamey Noel’s trial is currently scheduled to begin May 6.

