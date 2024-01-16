© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Prosecutor to file criminal charges against wife of former Clark Co. Sheriff Noel

Louisville Public Media | By Aprile Rickert
Published January 16, 2024 at 3:01 PM EST
Special Prosecutor Ric Hertel, standing, says he plans to file criminal charges against Misty Noel, wife of former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel. The former sheriff is facing 15 felonies including theft and ghost employment.
Aprile Rickert
/
LPM
Special Prosecutor Ric Hertel, standing, says he plans to file criminal charges against Misty Noel, wife of former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel. The former sheriff is facing 15 felonies including theft and ghost employment.

Special prosecutor Ric Hertel said Tuesday he intends to file criminal charges against Misty Noel, the wife of former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel.

Hertel made the announcement during a short hearing Tuesday afternoon related to discovery materials in Jamey Noel’s criminal case. Discovery is information given ahead of trial to let the parties know what evidence may be presented.

Police arrested Noel in November, and he was charged with 15 felonies including corrupt business influence, theft and ghost employment.

Misty Noel and others are listed in court filings related to the 24 known warrants served in her husband’s criminal case. In those documents, investigators sought information about Misty Noel including banking documents.

Hertel did not say what the charges against Misty Noel, who was in the courtroom Tuesday, may be. He also said there could be additional defendants.

Formal charges have not been filed.

Jamey Noel’s trial is currently scheduled to begin May 6.

Aprile Rickert
Aprile Rickert is LPM's Southern Indiana reporter.
