News

Indiana State Police investigating former Clark County sheriff

Louisville Public Media | By Aprile Rickert
Published August 17, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT
A portrait of former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel in his uniform, which includes a brown shirt and brown brimmed hat.
Clark County Sheriff's Office
Indiana State Police are investigating allegations of public corruption against former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel, who held the office from 2015 to 2022.

Indiana State Police executed search warrants at the home of former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel Wednesday, as part of an investigation into allegations of public corruption.

ISP Chief Public Information Officer Capt. Ron Galaviz confirmed the warrants are part of an investigation into a public figure in Clark County that includes allegations of fraud, tax evasion, official misconduct and ghost employment. He said the agency doesn’t identify people unless criminal charges are filed.

The warrants were served at Noel’s home. Noel served two terms as sheriff from 2015 to 2022. He announced in April he had retired from the department. He is also the Republican Party chair for Clark County and Indiana’s 9th Congressional District. He runs and co-founded New Chapel EMS, which serves portions of Clark and Floyd counties.

Current Clark County Sheriff Scottie Maples said the search comes after he started looking into operations of the previous administration.

“When the people of this county elected me Sheriff, I ordered a thorough review of the office, its budget, and much more,” he said in a statement sent to LPM News. “During that review, we uncovered evidence of troubling and potentially criminal behavior. Because no one is above the law, I referred the evidence we uncovered to the Indiana State Police to ensure an impartial and independent investigation.”

Maples, who served as chief deputy under Noel, was elected in November and took office at the start of the year. He’s also a Republican. Indiana sheriffs are limited to two consecutive terms.

Galaviz said the investigation is being handled by state police out of Indianapolis. Once they’re finished, investigators will turn over the information to Ripley County Prosecutor Richard Hertel, who’s been named as a special prosecutor in the case, for review.

Galaviz said ISP served related warrants at other locations but did not specify where. He said only one person is the subject of the investigation.

As of Wednesday evening, no arrests had been made in the case. He said the next update will likely come after the information is turned over to the special prosecutor.

“This is still a very dynamic investigation,” he said.

This story will be updated.

Coverage of Southern Indiana is funded, in part, by Samtec Inc. and the Hazel & Walter T. Bales Foundation.

southern indiana Police misconduct
Aprile Rickert
Aprile Rickert is LPM's Southern Indiana reporter. Email Aprile at arickert@lpm.org.
Aprile Rickert
