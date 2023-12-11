© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

At least two tornadoes moved through southern Kentucky Saturday

WKU Public Radio | By WKU Public Radio
Published December 11, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST
Saturday's tornado in Warren County ripped off part of hotel room near I-65 in Bowling Green.
Lisa Autry
/
WKU Public Radio
Saturday's tornado in Warren County ripped off part of hotel room near I-65 in Bowling Green.

Tornadoes were confirmed in Logan, Todd, and Warren counties. The tornado that hit Logan and Todd came to the commonwealth from northern Tennessee, where at least six people died.

Parts of southern Kentucky experienced a bad case of déjà vu over the weekend, as strong storms and tornadoes hit the region—almost two years to the day after the state suffered the deadliest tornado outbreak in its history.

At least two tornadoes have been confirmed by the National Weather Service.

The first began Saturday in northern Tennessee, causing death and destruction in the Clarksville and Nashville areas, before moving across the border into Logan and Todd counties in southern Kentucky.

A second, smaller tornado was also confirmed in Warren County. It reached speeds of 90 miles-per-hour and was listed as an EF-1.

Roof damage, downed trees, and broken power lines were seen across southern Kentucky.

The roof of a Super 8 Hotel in Bowling Green near Interstate-65 was blown off, dozens of residents gathered in tornado shelters, and thousands of residents throughout the region lost power—but in most cases, not for long.

Several roadways in Logan and Todd counties were blocked by downed trees and flooding Saturday.

Two years ago on the same weekend, an EF-4 tornado ripped through parts of western and southern Kentucky, causing catastrophic damage in a number of towns, and causing 58 deaths.

Copyright 2023 WKU Public Radio. To see more, visit WKU Public Radio.

News
WKU Public Radio

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.