At least two tornadoes moved through southern Kentucky Saturday

Parts of southern Kentucky experienced a bad case of déjà vu over the weekend, as strong storms and tornadoes hit the region—almost two years to the day after the state suffered the deadliest tornado outbreak in its history.

At least two tornadoes have been confirmed by the National Weather Service.

The first began Saturday in northern Tennessee, causing death and destruction in the Clarksville and Nashville areas, before moving across the border into Logan and Todd counties in southern Kentucky.

*UPDATE* The storm damage survey crew has found damage supportive of EF-2 (115mph) tornado strength in southwest Logan County. Survey is still ongoing and these numbers may change. #kywx pic.twitter.com/JNqfrKBYPk — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) December 10, 2023

A second, smaller tornado was also confirmed in Warren County. It reached speeds of 90 miles-per-hour and was listed as an EF-1.

White Squirrel Weather and @WKUDisasterSci students assisted @NWSLouisville today with a preliminary EF-1 (90 mph) determination of a brief tornado from yesterday near Scottsville Rd./I-65. #WKU pic.twitter.com/7NTDTkZmWZ — White Squirrel Weather (@WKUweather) December 10, 2023

Roof damage, downed trees, and broken power lines were seen across southern Kentucky.

The roof of a Super 8 Hotel in Bowling Green near Interstate-65 was blown off, dozens of residents gathered in tornado shelters, and thousands of residents throughout the region lost power—but in most cases, not for long.

Several roadways in Logan and Todd counties were blocked by downed trees and flooding Saturday.

Two years ago on the same weekend, an EF-4 tornado ripped through parts of western and southern Kentucky, causing catastrophic damage in a number of towns, and causing 58 deaths.

