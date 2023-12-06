Check out these holiday radio shows on WFPL News

WFPL's 2023 holiday lineup is a mix of classic and new programs.

During this holiday season, WFPL will broadcast several special shows that will put a smile on your face and warm your heart. From all of us at Louisville Public Media, have a wonderful holiday season.

Thursday, Dec. 7

8 p.m. "Hanukkah Lights 2023"

A perennial NPR favorite, "Hanukkah Lights" features all new Hanukkah stories. Read by hosts Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz.

Sunday, Dec. 24

7 p.m. "Gifting a Soulful Christmas: ‘Race Unwrapped’ Explores Black Holiday Music"

Michelle Tyrene Johnson, creator of LPM’s “Race Unwrapped” podcast, has a gift for your ears and your soul this Christmas! She’s gathered a panel of music experts, music lovers and some of your favorite voices from WUOL and WFPK, to explore and uplift the Black singers and songwriters that make this season bright.

8 p.m. "A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play from Actors Theatre"

Join us for a rebroadcast of Actors Theatre's audio adaptation of Dickens’ classic tale of redemption, connection and generosity. Brought to life by their creative team in collaboration with award-winning radio producers, this spirited listening experience is for the whole family to enjoy.

Monday, Dec. 25

9 a.m. "Gifting a Soulful Christmas: ‘Race Unwrapped’ Explores Black Holiday Music"

10 a.m. "Selected Shorts: Holidays with Mom"

Host Meg Wolitzer presents a holiday show with two stories about being home for the holidays and how you can count on your mom to be there for you — and possibly to complicate things.

11 a.m. "Selected Shorts: Unwrapping the Holidays"

Host Meg Wolitzer presents three unexpected stories that let us see the holidays’ associations — family, friends, food, gifts and goodwill — in different ways.

12 p.m. "Jazz Night in America: A Holiday Celebration"

"Jazz Night in America" brings you holiday classics from their past five seasons – featuring fresh arrangements and entertaining storytelling recorded live from Rose Theater in New York City. You'll hear the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, plus special guest vocalists Catherine Russell and Kenny Washington.

1 p.m. "Tinsel Tales: Even more NPR Christmas favorites"

Listeners turn to NPR for extraordinary Christmas stories that transport you to unexpected places. Baxter Black ponders the meaning of Christmas for Cows, Bailey White sneaks into her neighbor’s yard in search of an elusive hemlock tree and Julie Zickefoose serenades her neighbors on the coldest night of the year.

2 p.m. "Tinsel Tales: Stories of the Season Told Through Music"

For many of us, Christmas is about family and traditions. For others it's a stressful or even a sad time. No matter how good or bad your holiday is, it’s quite likely to include music. This year, Tinsel Tales includes stories of the season told through music with interviews from the NPR Archives. Kenny Rogers, Katie Melua, Sting, Amy Grant and Jon Batiste talk about the power of music at Christmas.

3 p.m. "A Mountain Stage Holiday"

This hour-long special features seasonal songs, old and new, all recorded live over the years on the Mountain Stage. We'll hear performances from Joan Baez, Bruce Cockburn, Odetta, Loudon Wainwright III, Holly Cole, The Roches, Kathy Mattea, Michael Martin Murphey and more.

Sunday, Dec. 31

9 p.m. "Toast of the Nation"

An NPR tradition every New Year's Eve since the 1970s, "Toast of the Nation" is the perfect audio complement for the occasion. It's festive jazz you can party to, all night long.