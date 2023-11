Here are some holiday concerts for your calendar

These are just a few of the many holiday concerts happening this season. Have a concert you'd like to promote? Email Laura at latkinson@lpm.org.

VOICES of Kentuckiana

Glimmer and Glow Holiday Concert

Saturday, December 9 at 7:30pm

Sunday, December 10 at 3:00pm

UofL School of Music Comstock Hall

Chanticleer

A Chaticleer Christmas

Saturday, December 9 at 7:30pm

Cathedral of the Assumption

Louisville Master Chorale

Carols for the Season

Saturday, December 10 at 3pm

Holy Spirit Catholic Church

Louisville Winds

Home for the Holidays

Sunday, December 10 at 3pm

Harvey Brown Memorial Presbyterian Church

Zion Baptist Church

Handel's Messiah

Sunday, December 10 at 4pm

Zion Baptist Church

Lost Tribe of Louisville

Hanukkah Celebration

Monday, December 11 at 5:30pm

Trager Family JCC

Louisville Chorus

Deck The Halls: A Family Friendly Holiday Concert

Saturday, December 9 at 4pm

Beargrass Christian Church

Christ Church United Methodist

Joy of Every Longing Heart

Wednesday, December 13, 7:30pm

Sunday, December 17, 9 & 11am

Tuesday, December 19, 7:30pm

Christ Church United Methodist

Louisville Civic Orchestra

Holiday Spectacular

Saturday. December 16 at 3pm

Springdale Presbyterian Church

Louisville Chamber Choir

Songs of Christmas Night

Saturday, December 16 at 7:30pm

St. James Catholic Church

Louisville Chorus

Canticles of Christmas

Saturday, December 17 at 3pm

St. Brigid Catholic Church

Kentucky Opera

All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914

Friday, December 15 at 8pm

Sunday, December 17 at 2pm

Tuesday, December 19 at 1:30

Friday, December 22 at 8pm

Saturday, December 23 at 2pm

Kentucky Opera Center for Cultural Health

The Louisville Orchestra

(check the LO’s website for specific venues and times)

Holiday Pops

November 25

Handel’s Messiah

November 30, December 1, 3 (Sing-Along)

Brandenburgs by Twilight

December 7 & 8

A Christmas Carol with Stage One

December 13, 14, 15

The Snowy Day with Stage One and Kentucky Performing Arts

Original music by Creator TJ Cole

December 8-17

