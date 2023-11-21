© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Democrat Destiny Wells launches bid for Indiana attorney general

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published November 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST
Destiny Wells speaks into a microphone
Brandon Smith
/
IPB
Destiny Wells is a former deputy attorney general and military veteran who ran unsuccessfully for Secretary of State in 2022.

Democrat Destiny Wells announced Monday she is running for Indiana attorney general next year.

Medical privacy, workers’ rights and ethics are the three areas Wells focused on in her campaign launch.

Current Attorney General Todd Rokita has aggressively pursued health care providers over abortion and gender-affirming care, and Rokita recently became the second consecutive attorney general to be sanctioned by the Indiana Supreme Court.

Wells, a former deputy attorney general and military veteran, said the office has fallen short of what Hoosiers need.

“And that we are not using the office simply as a platform for national talking points,” Wells said. “We want to get back to serving Hoosiers.”

Wells said for this campaign, she will build on the statewide network she established last year in an unsuccessful bid for secretary of state. She said she’ll focus on reaching voters who cast Republican straight ticket ballots and have to spend a lot of time fundraising.

“I have to spend a lot of money to meet people at their nose, basically,” Wells said. “That is just the reality of where our electorate is and how engaged they are.”

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana.

Democrats haven’t won a race for attorney general since 1996.

Brandon is IPB's Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Copyright 2023 IPB News.
Tags
News Indianasouthern indiana
Brandon Smith
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.