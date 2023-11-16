Jury ‘at an impasse’ in federal trial of ex-Louisville detective Brett Hankison

Jurors in the case against Brett Hankison began deliberating Monday night. Since then, they’ve spent more than 20 hours in active deliberation.

Hankison is facing two civil rights violations for allegedly firing blindly into a sliding glass door and window of Taylor’s apartment. Prosecutors say Hankison didn’t have a view into the residence, and fired his weapon after the threat to officers had ended. Some of his bullets traveled through a wall and into a neighboring apartment where a pregnant woman, her boyfriend and a 5-year-old child slept. The charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings told prosecutors and defense attorneys she had received a note from the jury:

"We are at an impasse in this case. What is the process if we cannot come to a verdict?"

Grady Jennings responded by issuing an Allen charge, which instructs jurors who are struggling to reach a unanimous decision to go back to the room and try harder.

Judges must walk a fine line between encouraging jurors to reach some consensus while not abandoning their honest convictions.

“Each of you, whether you are in the majority or the minority, ought to seriously reconsider your position in light of the fact that other jurors, who are just as conscientious and impartial as you are, have come to a different conclusion,” Grady Jennings told the jurors.

When jurors came into the courtroom to receive the Allen charge, it was the first time the public could see the 12 members without alternates.

All but one of the jurors appears to be white. There appear to be six women and six men. Because juror information is kept secret, it’s impossible to know the exact demographic information.

The police killing of Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, fueled racial justice protests across the country in 2020. Hankison is the only officer who fired a gun during the botched raid who has faced criminal consequences.

Jurors continue to deliberate inside the Gene Snyder Federal Courthouse in downtown Louisville.