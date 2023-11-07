LMPD releases bodycam footage of October shooting that left a man in critical condition

LMPD said officers were responding to a call of shots fired near the 2500 block of Garland Avenue on Oct. 24 before the shooting.

Shortly after police arrived, dispatch reported a call of a break-in on the same block. Police said a man with a handgun jumped out of the window of a home and led officers on a foot chase before they shot him.

LMPD released footage of the shooting on Tuesday afternoon. The video is a mixture of perspectives from multiple officers’ body cameras and police vehicle dashcam.

The footage shows an officer saying she heard three shots and glass breaking as she arrives on scene. Another shot is then audible on the video after she exits her vehicle.

Dispatch informs the officer of a call about the break-in from a woman who was hiding inside the home with her two children.

The officers then go to the backyard of the home. A man is visible through a rear window and can be heard asking the officers for help. The man walks farther into the house, and officers note he has blood on his hands.

The video then cuts to officers surrounding the man in a neighboring yard, where they tell him to drop the gun. The man continues to say, "Help me,” and officers respond by saying, "Put the gun down and we will help you." The man refuses and flees.

There are four perspectives of the brief foot chase to the 800 block of South 26th Street. Officers continue ordering the man to drop the gun. They can be heard saying, "Don't f-----g do it," then "Watch the crossfire, guys," before several officers fire multiple times and shoot the man. They then perform first aid.

The video includes footage and still images that appear to show the man waving the gun and pointing it in the direction of the officers.

It ends with police entering the woman's home, and photos that show bullet casings and what appear to be bullet holes in a child's bed.

The man, who police identified as Sylvester Lynn Price, is in a critical condition at the University of Louisville Hospital. No officers were injured in the incident.

The officers who fired their weapons have been put on administrative leave, and LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit is investigating the shooting. They will then present the case to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office. They will also give a copy of the investigation to Kentucky State Police and the Louisville Office of Inspector General.