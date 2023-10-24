LMPD officers shot a person in Louisville Tuesday morning

At 3:28 a.m. Tuesday, LMPD officers responded to a call of shots fired near the 2500 block of Garland Avenue. Upon arrival at 3:32 a.m., police said they heard additional gunshots.

Police said a person with a handgun jumped out of the window of a home. The person led the officers on a foot chase away from the home. According to a police spokesperson, officers shouted verbal commands at the person to drop the weapon, but the person did not comply.

Police then shot the person several times, according to an official statement. The person is in critical condition at University of Louisville Hospital. No officers were injured during the incident.

LMPD officials said they will release the body camera footage of the incident within 10 business days, per new protocols for police shootings.

This story may be updated.