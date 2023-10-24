© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

LMPD officers shot a person in Louisville Tuesday morning

Louisville Public Media | By Giselle Rhoden
Published October 24, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT
Lights flash atop a police vehicle
Getty Images
/
iStockphoto
Police say they'll release body camera footage of the shooting within 10 business days.

Louisville Metro Police Department officers shot a person early Tuesday morning on Garland Avenue in the West End. LMPD is investigating the shooting.

At 3:28 a.m. Tuesday, LMPD officers responded to a call of shots fired near the 2500 block of Garland Avenue. Upon arrival at 3:32 a.m., police said they heard additional gunshots.

Police said a person with a handgun jumped out of the window of a home. The person led the officers on a foot chase away from the home. According to a police spokesperson, officers shouted verbal commands at the person to drop the weapon, but the person did not comply.

Police then shot the person several times, according to an official statement. The person is in critical condition at University of Louisville Hospital. No officers were injured during the incident.

LMPD officials said they will release the body camera footage of the incident within 10 business days, per new protocols for police shootings

This story may be updated.

Tags
News LMPD
Giselle Rhoden
Giselle is LPM's breaking news reporter. Email Giselle at grhoden@lpm.org.
See stories by Giselle Rhoden
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.