Gahan wins fourth term as New Albany mayor, Hodges re-elected in Charlestown

Less than two hours after polls closed, the crowd at New Albany Elks Lodge #270 cheered on their mayor for a fourth term.

Election night results showed Democratic incumbent Jeff Gahan with more than 52% of the vote over longtime Republican State Rep. Ed Clere — a difference of 313 votes.

“I am so excited about the future of New Albany,” Gahan said while thanking his family and pointing out city workers and department heads in the room. “I want to tell you what a great opportunity we have before us because you know, we’re just now getting started.”

Gahan was first elected in 2011. Tuesday night Floyd County Democratic Party Chair Adam Dickey announced Gahan as only the second mayor to win a fourth term in office in the city’s history. Gahan said in his January announcement address that he would continue New Albany’s momentum with housing, parks and recreation, and public services, like supporting a new fire and police station.

Clere said after the unofficial totals were announced Tuesday that he was disappointed, “but I'm very grateful for all the support I had. I had amazing volunteers and amazing supporters, and I'm just proud of the race we ran.”

Democrats also gained two more seats on the New Albany city council and now hold seven of nine spots. Republican District 4 Representative David Aebersold lost to Democrat Christopher FitzGerald. Libertarian Josh “JT” Turner also did not win re-election.

In Charlestown, voters re-elected Democratic Mayor Treva Hodges to a second term. In 2019, she became the first woman to lead the city after defeating longtime Republican incumbent Bob Hall. On Tuesday she again came out victorious with more than 56% of the vote over challenger Ruthie Jackson, a Republican who has led the Charlestown City Council since 2021.

The Clarksville Town Council will see some changes including Republican Tim Hauber losing his seat to Democrat Tony Munich. Clarksville also announced earlier the death of at-large candidate David “Red” Worrall.

Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore ran unopposed and retained his seat for a fourth term. Republican incumbent council members Joe Paris, Donnie Croft and Matt Owen lost re-election.

ELECTION RESULTS (Incumbents marked with *)

Charlestown

Mayor



Ruthie Jackson-R

*Treva Hodges-D

City Council At-Large

Chuck Deaton-R

Rick Cannon-D

Clarksville

Town Clerk-Treasurer



Aaron “A.D.” Stonecipher-R

Ron Deatrick-D

Town Council At-Large

*Jennifer Voignier-R

David "Red" Worrall-R

Bob Mcewen-D

Janne Newland-D

Russell Brooksbank-L

Town Council District 1

*Tim Hauber-R

Tony Munich-D

Gregory Hertzsch-L

Town Council District 2

Darci Schiller-R

Adam Rayborn-D

Town Council District 3

Sally Clyatt Stock-R

*Ryan Ramsey-D

Town Council District 4

Jamie Hudgins-R

Karen Henderson-D

Town Council District 5

Bob Stotts-R

Laura Dement-D

Jeffersonville

City Council At-Large



*Scott Hawkins-R

Malinda Colvin Mackenzie-R

*Matt Owen-R

John Perkins-D

Jacky Snelling-D

Evan Stoner-D

City Council District 3

*Joe Paris-R

Amy Semones-D

City Council District 4

*Scott Anderson-R

Albert Frazier-D

City Council District 5

*Donnie Croft-R

Donna Reed-D

New Albany

Mayor



Ed Clere-R

*Jeff Gahan-D

City Clerk

Tracy Lynn Skaggs-R

*Vicki Glotzbach-D

Andrew Nicholson-L

City Council At-Large

*Stefanie Griffith-R

Jay Papp-R

Scott Whalen-R

Maury Goldberg-D

Elaine Gunterman-Murphy-D

Don Unruh-D

Josh “JT” Turner-L

City Council District 1

David Betz-R

*Jennie Collier-D

City Council District 2

Dan Coffey-R

*Adam Dickey-D

Jeffery Mayott-L

City Council District 3

Darrell Neeley-R

*Greg Phipps-D

City Council District 4

David Aebersold-R

Christopher Fitzgerald-D

City Council District 5

Ross Heinz-R

Louise Gohmann-D

City Council District 6

*Scott Blair-R

Jo Krause-Graves-D

