Clarksville town council candidate dies on election day

Louisville Public Media | By Aprile Rickert
Published November 7, 2023 at 9:12 PM EST
Clarksville Town Council candidate David "Red" Worrall collapsed at a polling place Tuesday and died a short time later, town officials reported.
Town of Clarksville
Clarksville Town Council at-large candidate David “Red” Worrall died Tuesday, hours before votes were tallied.


Worrall, a Republican, was greeting voters outside of the polling place at Renaissance Academy when he collapsed, according to a statement from town officials.

He was taken to the hospital by ambulance and died a short time later.

Worrall previously served as the District 3 representative on the town council. He was one of five candidates running for two at-large seats this election.

In the statement, town leaders expressed their condolences to family and friends of Worrall.

“It is with heavy hearts that we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of David ‘Red’ Worrall, who passed away earlier this afternoon,” according to the statement.

Town officials praised Worrall’s dedication to the community and said they will never forget his passion for public service.

“David's memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him and the community he strived to serve,” the statement read.

Coverage of Southern Indiana is funded, in part, by Samtec, Inc. and the Hazel & Walter T. Bales Foundation.
News
