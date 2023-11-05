© 2023 Louisville Public Media

TARC to provide free rides on Election Day

Louisville Public Media | By Aprile Rickert
Published November 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM EST
TARC sign on the side of a brick building
Kyeland Jackson
/
LPM
TARC is providing free rides on all routes on Election Day,

All TARC routes will be free Tuesday to help voters get to the polls on Election Day.

The routes will be free for all riders, not just those heading to vote. The service includes customers with disabilities who use TARC-3 paratransit services.

All routes will be on regular schedule, according to a joint news release from TARC and the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office.

“Keeping the community moving forward is the most important part of what we do,” TARC Executive Director Carrie Butler said in the release. “Offering fare-free rides on Election Day so people can vote at their precinct polling location fulfills that mission in more ways than one.”

Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw said the program is key to helping people get to the polls.

“Providing a free, fair and secure election is something that takes all of us, and we remain grateful for TARC’s contribution to this important effort,” she said in the release. “Removing transportation barriers is essential to helping many people exercise their American right to vote.”

Polls are open in Kentucky and Indiana from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Voters can still cast their ballots if they’re in line at 6 p.m.

For information on voting in Jefferson County, visit JeffersonCountyClerk.org or call 502-574-6100.

Hoosiers can visit indianavoters.com.
