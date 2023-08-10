© 2023 Louisville Public Media

News

JCPS cancels school due to transportation issues

Louisville Public Media | By John Boyle
Published August 10, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT
Updated August 10, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT
Students seen through the exterior of a school bus. They look through the windows skeptically.
J. Tyler Franklin
/
LPM
Students arrive at Schaffner Elementary for the first day of the 2023-2024 school year.

Only one day into the academic year, the district is closing schools for two days. Officials say they’ll use the time to fix the problems.

Jefferson County Schools’ plan for new bus routes and start times got off to a turbulent start when some students were forced to wait for hours to get home after the first day of classes for the new school year on Wednesday. JCPS has canceled classes the rest of the week to address the transportation issues.

Superintendent Marty Pollio released a video apologizing to students, their parents and staff members who were affected by what he called a “transportation disaster.”

“We are going to take the next four days to make sure we work extremely hard to fix the errors that are in our transportation system right now,” Pollio said. “But I have to make sure our kids are safe, and we will not have a repeat of what happened. And we will not be in school until I know we can get kids home safely.”

It was also the district’s first day using a new student assignment plan.

Pollio said his team plans to review bus routes for efficiency, pay drivers for extra days to practice their new routes, improve communications structures and bolster its call center at 502-485-7433 to answer questions about bus routes and transportation issues.

This story will be updated.

John, News Editor for LPM, is a corps member with Report For America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.
