JCPS cancels school due to transportation issues

Jefferson County Schools’ plan for new bus routes and start times got off to a turbulent start when some students were forced to wait for hours to get home after the first day of classes for the new school year on Wednesday. JCPS has canceled classes the rest of the week to address the transportation issues.

Superintendent Marty Pollio released a video apologizing to students, their parents and staff members who were affected by what he called a “transportation disaster.”

“We are going to take the next four days to make sure we work extremely hard to fix the errors that are in our transportation system right now,” Pollio said. “But I have to make sure our kids are safe, and we will not have a repeat of what happened. And we will not be in school until I know we can get kids home safely.”

It was also the district’s first day using a new student assignment plan.

Pollio said his team plans to review bus routes for efficiency, pay drivers for extra days to practice their new routes, improve communications structures and bolster its call center at 502-485-7433 to answer questions about bus routes and transportation issues.

