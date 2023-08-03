Manual High School football coach indicted for alleged sexual abuse of student

Court documents show the alleged victim told police that Stoner sexually abused her repeatedly between the end of May and mid-July.

According to court documents, the victim told police Stoner would drive her to his house where he sexually abused her. She also told police Stoner once sexually abused her in a classroom.

A grand jury indicted Stoner on six counts of rape in the third degree, six counts of sodomy in the third degree, and eight counts of sexual abuse in the first degree.

Stoner turned himself into police on Monday , according to WDRB News, and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Jefferson County Public Schools says the district temporarily reassigned Stoner in mid-July to a position where he does not have contact with students.

He’s being held on a $50,000 bond. If posted, he’ll be under the Home Incarceration Program.

His attorney, Rob Eggert, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Stoner is the second Manual teacher to be arrested on allegations of child sex abuse or creating child sex abuse material since May 2022.