News

Street Rod Nationals kicks off in Louisville with a vintage car parade

Louisville Public Media | By Debra Murray
Published August 2, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg led a caravan of vintage cars in his 1974 El Dorado on Wednesday, Aug. 2.
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg led a caravan of vintage cars in his 1974 El Dorado on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Nearly 40 vintage cars rumbled through Fourth Street Live Wednesday to mark the beginning of the 54th annual Street Rod Nationals. The iconic car show is this weekend. 

Mayor Craig Greenberg led the parade, driving his 1974 El Dorado. He bought his hot rod 16 years ago after reminiscing about his first car of the same model.

“I remember growing up as a kid and seeing the weekends in August when street rides would take over our city and you'd run into them at the mall at the park or wherever you might be going that week,” he said. “That was always so fun. It would bring just a smile to my face.”

40 cars park on Fourth Street Live following a parade to celebrate the Street Rod Nationals.
40 cars park on Fourth Street Live following a parade to celebrate the Street Rod Nationals.

The show generates nearly $11 million in estimated economic impact for Louisville’s community, according to Louisville Tourism. Louisville has been home to the show for 29 years and is hosting it for the 26th consecutive year.

Jerry Kennedy is the special events director for the National Street Rod Association.

“There is no better host city in the country that we have witnessed than Louisville, Kentucky. There is no better facility to use for our event than the exposition center,” Kennedy said. “There is by far no better Convention and Visitors Bureau and tourism group than you have here in Louisville.”

He said he’s grateful for the support from the community and the participants.

“You have doctors, lawyers and everything – to give away the jackets and ties to don the blue jeans and the tennis shoes and here for a good time,” Kennedy said. “We appreciate being here and appreciate you allowing us to be in Louisville to have this good time.”

A stuffed chicken on the hood of a member of the Chicken Eater's Car Club at Fourth Street Live.
A stuffed chicken on the hood of a member of the Chicken Eater's Car Club at Fourth Street Live.

One of the local car clubs included in the parade was the Chicken Eaters Car Club. Most of them wore neon yellow shirts with a white chicken on the front.

Alan Beshear drove his 1974 Barracuda in the parade. He bought it brand new and has taken care of the car for almost 50 years.

“I drove it for a while and then I’d put it in the garage,” Beshear said. “Once my children got older then I got the car back out, because since they moved on and have their own lives and everything, I thought I'd get back in the car again. I cleaned it up a little bit and done some things to it. And here I am.”

Alan Beshear poses next to his 1974 Barracuda, which he calls "Cuda."
Alan Beshear poses next to his 1974 Barracuda, which he calls "Cuda."

The Street Rod Nationals attracts more than 30,000 participants with at least 10,000 vintage cars for display. The weekend also has an arts and crafts fair, a vintage auto parts swap meet and live music.

The car show runs Aug. 3 through 6 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Debra Murray
Debra is a 2023 newsroom intern for LPM. You can email Debra at dmurray@lpm.org.
See stories by Debra Murray

